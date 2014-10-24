GIF: Nerlens Noel Beats Andre Drummond To Peak For Massive Block

Josh Smith got Nerlens Noel. Andre Drummond didn’t. Watch the Philadelphia Sixers’ rookie collect the most impressive of his five blocks by beating the Detroit Pistons’ fellow high-flyer to the mountain top and authoritatively swatting his layup attempt to the other end.

Wow. That’s elevation.

Chief among the countless physical attributes that make Noel such a devastating defender is his quickness. Players that size simply aren’t supposed to explode off the floor with such speed, let alone get so high. The 20 year-old showed off impressive feet just before the block, too; he nearly forced a steal on an entry pass before the Pistons found Drummond for what seemed like an easy layup. Not so.

In what will surely be a bleak season for Philly fans, they can take extra solace in every highlight-reel defensive play by Noel. Once Joel Embiid comes aboard, it could be impossible to score on the Sixers.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.