GIF: Nerlens Noel Beats Andre Drummond To Peak For Massive Block

10.24.14 4 years ago

Josh Smith got Nerlens Noel. Andre Drummond didn’t. Watch the Philadelphia Sixers’ rookie collect the most impressive of his five blocks by beating the Detroit Pistons’ fellow high-flyer to the mountain top and authoritatively swatting his layup attempt to the other end.

Wow. That’s elevation.

Chief among the countless physical attributes that make Noel such a devastating defender is his quickness. Players that size simply aren’t supposed to explode off the floor with such speed, let alone get so high. The 20 year-old showed off impressive feet just before the block, too; he nearly forced a steal on an entry pass before the Pistons found Drummond for what seemed like an easy layup. Not so.

In what will surely be a bleak season for Philly fans, they can take extra solace in every highlight-reel defensive play by Noel. Once Joel Embiid comes aboard, it could be impossible to score on the Sixers.

