GIF: Nikola Vucevic Puts Pau Gasol On A Poster

Bulls power forward Pau Gasol is experiencing something of a career renaissance in his first year with Chicago. He put up a career-high 46 points against the Bucks on Saturday, and he’s set to start for the Eastern Conference in next month’s All-Star game. But Nikola Vucevic put him on a poster in Orlando’s 121-114 win tonight in Chicago.

This was a devastating slam. Vuc puts as much omph into an off-hand jam as he can possibly muster and Pau also suffers ignominy of fall on his butt trying to deny the Montegnegrin the rim.

Vuc was dominant in the win with 33 points (16/24), 11 rebounds and four assists before Victor Oladipo took over down the stretch with 24 of his 33 points in the second half.

(H/T EOB)

Is Vuc secretly pissed there’s no way he’s making the All-Star team?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.