GIF: Paul George’s And-1 Jam To Seal The Win

It’s not often you see a player slam home such an important basket. But with the Pacers clawing their way towards a win on Monday night, Paul George‘s one-handed slam plus the foul was more necessary than coach Frank Vogel or any of the Pacers would have liked. Still, they have to be happy George came through with under a minute to play, up only seven against the woeful Sixers.

Hollis Thompson is up in PG’s grill well beyond the three-point arc, hoping to grab a steal. One quick dribble and George turns the corner past Thompson towards the rim. He takes a big step and seems to jump prematurely, with Henry Sims shoving him with both arms directly in the chest as he’s going airborne. Doesn’t matter. George is so jacked up after his finish, we get three screams and one piece of spittle landing near the cameraman.

The Pacers won 99-90, and George had 24 points on 15-of-16 free throws, attacking the rim when his jumper wouldn’t fall (he was just 4-for-14 from the field). Lance Stephenson had a game-high 25 to lead Indy.

