GIF: Paul George’s 360-Degree Eastbay In The Dunk Contest

We were a tad disappointed Paul George didn’t do something more special on Saturday night during the star-studded and heavily anticipated Sprite Slam Dunk Contest. He basically just did the same dunk he already performed in a game against the Clippers last month. It felt a little stilted he did it again in the contest, but that doesn’t change how beautiful it looks when it’s slowed down â€” even sans defenders, or animated.

