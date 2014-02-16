GIF: Paul George’s 360-Degree Eastbay In The Dunk Contest

#Paul George #GIFs
02.16.14 4 years ago

We were a tad disappointed Paul George didn’t do something more special on Saturday night during the star-studded and heavily anticipated Sprite Slam Dunk Contest. He basically just did the same dunk he already performed in a game against the Clippers last month. It felt a little stilted he did it again in the contest, but that doesn’t change how beautiful it looks when it’s slowed down â€” even sans defenders, or animated.

(video via beyondthebuzzercom)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul George#GIFs
TAGS2014 Dunk ContestALL STARDimeMaggifsPAUL GEORGE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP