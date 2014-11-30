GIF: Philly’s K.J. McDaniels Skies For Emphatic Put-Back Dunk Over Brandan Wright

11.30.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Andrew Wiggins jumps higher. Jabari Parker is stronger. Zach LaVine is is more fluid. But there isn’t a superior all-around athlete in the rookie class to the Philadelphia 76ers’ K.J. McDaniels. Watch the 6-6 high-flier sky for an emphatic put-back slam while knocking down the Dallas Mavericks’ Brandan Wright in the process.

Bully.

McDaniels notched career-highs with 21 points and 13 rebounds in his team’s narrow loss to the Dirk-less Mavericks. There’s this, too:

Not bad for a second-round pick.

(H/T r/nba)(GIF via r/nba user samneter)

