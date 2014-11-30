GIF: Philly’s K.J. McDaniels Skies For Emphatic Put-Back Dunk Over Brandan Wright

Andrew Wiggins jumps higher. Jabari Parker is stronger. Zach LaVine is is more fluid. But there isn’t a superior all-around athlete in the rookie class to the Philadelphia 76ers’ K.J. McDaniels. Watch the 6-6 high-flier sky for an emphatic put-back slam while knocking down the Dallas Mavericks’ Brandan Wright in the process.
Bully.
McDaniels notched career-highs with 21 points and 13 rebounds in his team’s narrow loss to the Dirk-less Mavericks. There’s this, too:
Not bad for a second-round pick.
(H/T r/nba)(GIF via r/nba user samneter)
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
K.J. McPhukErrBody……………………dis dude da truth
After his Mom publicly complained and even Malik Rose agreed on air that the Sixers were limiting his minutes in a shady fashion he has received 20+ minutes almost every game…we even see Jeremy Grant dressing for games now…They both should be on the floor more and Noel needs to be pushed to mix it up more…
No one believes the Sixers will win anything at all, but they can be this competitive on a nightly basis…they have been playing teams tougher, but just don’t have a closer, which is how it should go, but it seems like Sixers have been making an effort to put their better players on the floor more minutes (the 4-5 of them KJ, Wroten, MCW, Noel, Davies…sometimes Hollis)
now, if those young cats could stay together 3,4,5 years they would be a serious problem in the East