GIF: Quincy Acy Almost Tears The Rim Down

The Knicks gave up 120 points to the Bucks tonight in a 120-107 loss and Jabari Parker didn’t even have a great game. Fortunately, expectations are low for the Knicks this season — though, not according to the people we follow on Twitter. With that in mind, it’s best to just focus on any improvements. Regardless of New York’s troubles, Quincy Acy did his best to try and rip the iron off the backboard on a dunk that’s making the poor rim at MSG continue to vibrate in fear.

Bonus points awarded to Carmelo Anthony for the slick entry pass, one of six dimes he had on the night. ‘Melo added nine rebounds on a night he was just 7-of-22 from the field for a team-high 24.

This was the only field goal of the night for Acy in 14 plus minutes of action, but he made it count:

