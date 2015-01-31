GIF: Rudy Gay Goes Backdoor On LeBron James For Beautiful 360 Slam

01.30.15 4 years ago 3 Comments

It’s hard to believe nine-year veteran Rudy Gay is still on the low side of his 30th birthday. That definitely explains how he’s still able to throw down dunks like this, though. Watch the Sacramento Kings swingman take advantage of a napping LeBron James and go backdoor for a powerful 360-degree slam in his team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Awesome. Oh, and LeBron: See the ball and your man, not just the former.

Gay had 14 points and six rebounds in the first half, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Kings close to the surging Cavs. Cleveland leads 55-44 at the break behind 18 points from Kevin Love.

