GIF: Russell Westbrook’s Game-Tying Steal & Slam Forces OT

All appeared lost for the Thunder as the clocked ticked under 10 seconds to play in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Grizzlies. But Russell Westbrook saved the day when he picked Mike Conley‘s pocket and took it the other way for the game-tying slam with just four seconds remaining.

Z-Bo got a layup to fall as the buzzer sounded to end regulation, but it was too late and the Grizzlies and Thunder went to overtime for the fourth time in their five opening-round games.

(GIF via @JDonSports)

