GIF: Serge Ibaka Can’t Stop This Kawhi Leonard Jam

#Oklahoma City Thunder #San Antonio Spurs #GIFs
05.26.14 4 years ago

Serge Ibaka was the difference in Game 3, as the Thunder ran away with a 106-97 victory to thwart San Antonio’s attempt to push their series lead to an insurmountable 3-0 deficit. Still, even with a resurrected Ibaka protecting the rim, Kawhi Leonard palmed the ball in his huge left hand for this dunk past the Serge Protector.

The Spurs shot 46.7 percent with Serge at the rim, according to SportVU cameras, and 57.1 percent when it was rookie Steven Adams. Except, even with Serge at the bucket, when Kawhi gets a step with the ball tucked into those bear claws, it doesn’t matter who’s protecting the iron.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#San Antonio Spurs#GIFs
TAGSgifsKAWHI LEONARDOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERsan antonio spursSERGE IBAKA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP