GIF: Serge Ibaka Can’t Stop This Kawhi Leonard Jam

Serge Ibaka was the difference in Game 3, as the Thunder ran away with a 106-97 victory to thwart San Antonio’s attempt to push their series lead to an insurmountable 3-0 deficit. Still, even with a resurrected Ibaka protecting the rim, Kawhi Leonard palmed the ball in his huge left hand for this dunk past the Serge Protector.

The Spurs shot 46.7 percent with Serge at the rim, according to SportVU cameras, and 57.1 percent when it was rookie Steven Adams. Except, even with Serge at the bucket, when Kawhi gets a step with the ball tucked into those bear claws, it doesn’t matter who’s protecting the iron.

