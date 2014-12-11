GIF: Shabazz Muhammad Throws Down Hammer On Chris Kaman

The best thing about rookies? They become sophomores. Shabazz Muhammad is the latest example of that rule of thumb, and the Minnesota Timberwolves wing is showing it against the Trail Blazers. Watch Muhammad continue his strong play of late by rising for a hammer dunk over the top of Chris Kaman.

Few players in the league seek out more posters than Muhammad. We’re hardly surprised he got this one.

That aggression has translated elsewhere, too. The UCLA product has been a firecracker off the bench for Minnesota of late, notching double-figure points in seven of his last nine games – including three efforts of 20 or more.

Muhammad had 11 points in the first half against Portland, helping spur the young ‘Wolves to a surprising 44-36 lead over Portland.

