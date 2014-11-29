GIF: Steph Curry Dunks, Looks At Hand, Pumps Fist In Celebration

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
11.28.14 4 years ago

What, you didn’t know Steph Curry could dunk? No worries. The Golden State Warriors superstar seemed just as surprised as you after his baby slam against the Charlotte Hornets.

Funny.

Curry can dunk pretty easily, of course – we’ve profiled his hops before. But it’s still rare that he breaks out any type of jam in-game. This was his first of the season, and it came during a substandard performance for one of the league’s leading MVP candidates. Regardless, the Warriors beat the Hornets 106-101 to move to 13-2.

Curry didn’t have his shooting stroke for his North Carolina homecoming, but he still made this game memorable nonetheless – no matter how relatively unimpressive his slam was.

What do you think?

