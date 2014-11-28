GIF: Steph Curry, Mo Speights, Warriors Throw Football At Practice

Football season is nearing its zenith, and even professional basketball players are excited. Watch Steph Curry, Mo Speights, and the Golden State Warriors show off their gridiron skills at a recent practice.

You’d think Curry, arguably the league’s best point guard, would the the Dubs’ top option at quarterback. The GIF below, though, makes it seem like the resurgent Speights is better equipped to be Steve Kerr’s signal-caller:

Not only is Steph’s release point embarrassingly low, but Speights’ throw carries a natural velocity befitting quarterbacks that thrive in the modern NFL. It’d be prudent of the Warriors to limit hits on the relatively frail Curry, too.

These are the concerns of a 12-2 team. Clearly, life is good for Golden State.

(GIF via r/nba user DRobCity)

