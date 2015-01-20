GIF: Steph Curry Nearly Breaks Wilson Chandler With Nasty Step-Back

What are defenders supposed to do with Steph Curry? The league’s best shooter has developed into arguably its best handler and passer, and emerged as an elite finisher at the rim, too. That’s an impossible combination of traits for a defensive player to stop. Is it necessarily fair to highlight Wilson Chandler’s horribly failed efforts to stop Curry, then? No. But it’s certainly entertaining. Watch the Golden State Warriors MVP candidate nearly break the swingman with a nasty, nasty step-back in his team’s 122-79 win over the Denver Nuggets yesterday.

Our reaction from the office chair is almost exactly the same as those by Warriors sitting on the bench. Like Andre Iguodala, we’re not quite sure what to do with our ahnds:

Curry had 20 points, eight assists, and even added two blocked shots in just 25 minutes to lead Golden State’s romp over Denver.

