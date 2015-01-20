GIF: Stephon Marbury Enjoyed This CBA Dunk Contest Fail

#GIFs
01.20.15 4 years ago

The Chinese Basketball Association held their dunk contest recently, and it provided further proof we might be coming to the end of the road for dunk contests. That’s not to say some spectacular moments can’t still happen, but it’s almost like we reached an athletic apogee, but it might’ve happened a decade ago. Regardless of what the CBA Dunk Contest says about dunk contests in general, Stephon Marbury had a good time.

This contestant thought it would be a good idea to jump over five people, but it might have been a few too many human beings in the chain leading up to the rim. He toppled over, and mised the dunk:

The player was OK, but Steph might have bust a gut laughing so hard along the baseline:

(H/T BroBible)

What would you prefer in place of the Dunk Contest?

