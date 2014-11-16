GIF: Watch Terrence Ross Flush A Bonkers Alley-Oop

The Jazz have surprised us this season with their ball movement in coach Quin Snyder‘s up-tempo motion offense where they’re “playing with a pass, playing with pace and playing with a purpose,” but the Raptors are really good — in case you didn’t already know. They’re at the top of the East at 8-2 on the year, and they showed why in a dominating second half against the Jazz puncutated by a bats**t crazy Terrence Ross alley-oop slam.

Watch Amir Johnson set a back screen on T-Ross’s man, Dante Exum, above the arc. Ross goes right to the rim after it’s obvious Exum has been snagged by Amir. Kyle Lowry lobs the ball in, but Ross’s momentum makes it seem like his head is gonna smack against the backboard. He controls his body by flailing his legs behind him in the air gets the jam without serious injury…

DeMar DeRozan broke out of a mini shooting slump with a team-high 27 points (10-for-27 shooting), and Lowry added 19 and four dimes. Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Derrick Favors led Utah with 18 on 9-of-11 shooting in the loss.

