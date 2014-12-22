GIF: A Pair Of Terrence Ross Rim-Rattlers Against Knicks

The Knicks continue to swim at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, and Sunday’s game against the Raptors was no different. They lost, 118-108, despite Carmelo Anthony‘s 28 points. Raptors wing Terrence Ross, who has had to shoulder more of an offensive load in DeMar DeRozan‘s absence, also found time to throw down a couple jams, the second of which looked like he floated to the rim.

First, T-Ross caught the Jonas Valanciunas feed off an offensive rebound in the first quarter and turned sideways for the flush:

Next came this breakaway jam where he appears to kiss the sky:

Ross finished with 18 points on 4-of-9 from three-point range. Three Raptors, Greivis Vasquez (21), Kyle Lowry (22) and Sweet Lou Williams (22), headed a well-rounded attack with Lowry adding nine dimes in the win.

