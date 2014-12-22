GIF: A Pair Of Terrence Ross Rim-Rattlers Against Knicks

#New York Knicks #GIFs
12.22.14 4 years ago

The Knicks continue to swim at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, and Sunday’s game against the Raptors was no different. They lost, 118-108, despite Carmelo Anthony‘s 28 points. Raptors wing Terrence Ross, who has had to shoulder more of an offensive load in DeMar DeRozan‘s absence, also found time to throw down a couple jams, the second of which looked like he floated to the rim.

First, T-Ross caught the Jonas Valanciunas feed off an offensive rebound in the first quarter and turned sideways for the flush:

Next came this breakaway jam where he appears to kiss the sky:

Ross finished with 18 points on 4-of-9 from three-point range. Three Raptors, Greivis Vasquez (21), Kyle Lowry (22) and Sweet Lou Williams (22), headed a well-rounded attack with Lowry adding nine dimes in the win.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsNEW YORK KNICKSTERRENCE ROSSTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP