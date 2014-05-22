GIF: Tony Parker No-Look Hockey Assist

#San Antonio Spurs #GIFs
05.22.14 4 years ago

The Conference Finals are in full swing in both the NBA and the NHL right now. Therefore, we can appreciate the all-important hockey assist in the basketball world a little more this time of year. Early in the first quarter of the Western Conference Finals’ Game 2 on Wednesday, Tony Parker showcased the beauty of a hockey assist on the hardwood.

Parker came down the court and unleashed an incredible no-look pass over his head to Tiago Splitter under the basket. With Kendrick Perkins standing between Splitter and the bucket, the Brazilian found Tim Duncan open on the left block for the easy slam dunk.

