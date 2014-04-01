GIF: Ty Lawson Abuses Nick Calathes With Fake Crossover

You don’t always need to cross a player up to get the desired response from your defender. You don’t even need to capitalize on the play with a bucket to get featured as The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week. After starring in our last installment, Denver’s speedy point guard, Ty Lawson, is back and breaking ankles once again.

This time, Lawson’s victim is backup Grizzlies point guard Nick Calathes. Watch as he bites on the crossover deke from Lawson and falls right on his butt. Lawson casually goes right and passes off, but that move on Calathes will live on in GIF glory:

(GIF via SB Nation by way of reddit)

What do you think?

