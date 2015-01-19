Watch Tyreke Evans Hit The Game-Winner Over Three Raptors Defenders

The Pelicans weren’t expected to compete with the Raptors on Sunday. They were missing star Anthony Davis and point guard Jrue Holiday. But they had 2010 Rookie of the Year, Tyreke Evans, and he was up to the challenge — specifically with under 10 seconds left and the score tied at 93.

Greivis Vasquez didn’t stand a chance once ‘Reke decided to go right. Even with Amir Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas sliding over to contest his layup, the shot banked in and the Pelicans went on to win 95-93.

Evans finished with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting along with five assists and five rebounds. It was his last shot that was the biggest, and the Pelicans escaped with a win in Toronto minus their best player and their starting point guard.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.