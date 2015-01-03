GIFs: Nick Collison And Steven Adams’ Statuesque Pregame Handshake

Remember that goofy pregame routine LeBron James used to do with the Cavs before heading to Miami and getting all I gotta be serious to be a champion? Or the secret handshake between Jeremy Lin and Landry Fields when they were in New York? The Thunder have a pretty famous pregame handshake routine going back a few years, but they have to adopt new practices with new players, specifically rookie Steven Adams.
Adams, OKC’s first round pick in 2013 has only been around for a year plus. Nick Collison on the other hand is the longest tenured Thunder player on the team, going all the way back to Seattle, where he was drafted in 2004. With a long history of pregame hijinks and routines already under his belt, Collison has started one with the mustachioed Adams.
One where they freeze like statues as they’re shaking hands and lock eyes for a couple seconds before letting go. We like it because its different from most of the complicated high-fives and jumps you normally see.
In this one from last night, even Kevin Durant has to wait his turn as the Kiwi and the Kansan have their tranditional pregame stare down.
(GIFs via reddit)
Not sure how well it would go down, but I’d love to see Adams do the Haka as a pre-game routine. Just need to get his team mates to do it with him to for it to have any meaning…
hell fucking no. he will be the laughing stock in the states… besides hes not even maori, so why would he do it anyway?
Yeah I agree the States wouldn’t understand it, especially seeing how the US Team’s reaction to the Tall Blacks doing the Haka at the World Basketball Championships went.
But since when does a Kiwi have to be a Maori to do the Haka? Don’t the All Blacks do it every game?! Most of the team look suspiciously white…
Yeah they do, but thats because its part of the all blacks tradition… Its compulsory, maori or not. Seeing a guy who isnt maori doing a haka out of nowhere is just weird.
Sounds like you need to get out more…[www.youtube.com]
Look, my point is that steven adams doing a pre game haka in the NBA is fuckin stupid. Its even more stupid that you think that OKC should join in too. End of story.
I feel like the US Team’s reaction has more to do with the paucity of Kiwi basketball talent (I don’t mean that to be rude, Steven Adams is great, but you get what I mean). Like, hakas are effective in sports where kiwis are more prolific like rugby but when you have the US basketball team facing a haka from a team they could beat by 30 with one hand tied behind their backs it becomes more of a ridiculous display than an intimidating one. A haka needs at least SORT of equitable skill to back it up. The Thunder are actually good, so that’s a plus, though yeah in the general NBA culture and vibes it’d come off as pretty goofy/self-serious.
adams is the next dirtiest player since bowen
Only said by dumbass fans and basketball players who are soft. He didnt even do nothing to nick young. Adams just stood there and faggy p couldnt do shit about it cos he weak and small.