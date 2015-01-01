GIFs: George Hill Blocks Birdman From Behind, Goes Coast-To-Coast For Jam

The Pacers are prickly against other teams despite losing two of their offensive stars over the summer. They defeated the Miami Heat — with Chris Bosh — on Wed. night, 106-95, and George Hill was a big reason why. The Pacers point scored 20 in the win, and his block and flush in the first quarter showed off his skills on both sides of the court in one stunning succession.

Here’s the full play:

First, he rotates over to cover the 6-11 Christ Andersen who has a wide-open dunk after a nifty Bosh pass; except, Hill swipes him from behind and goes the other way:

Not one to give up on the play, Andersen chases Hill as he gallivants towards the other iron, but he can’t stop the Pacers guard’s acceleration for the one-handed jam:

Truly an impressive play on both sides for Hill, and a reminder why he was always Gregg Popovich‘s favorite in San Antonio before the draft-day deal that netted the Spurs Kawhi Leonard.

