Gilbert Arenas Claims He Lived On $400 A Month During His Rookie Season

Getty Image

Gilbert Arenas was one of the NBA’s most colorful — and notorious — personalities during his heyday in the mid aughts. Prime Arenas was a lethal scorer who put up huge numbers in head-to-head showdowns with some of the biggest stars of the era, most notably a career-best 60-point explosion against Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in 2006.

But the man who would later become “Hibachi” or “Agent Zero” wasn’t immediately a star when he entered the league. Arenas actually fell out of the first round entirely in the 2001 Draft, eventually going to Golden State with the 31st overall pick. And that reality ultimately caused him significant financial strain during his early days.

Arenas had played two seasons of college basketball at Arizona before declaring for the draft, and in anticipation of an enormous salary once he entered the league, presumably as a first-round pick, he took out a large loan to purchase a tricked-out SUV and a gold chain with a hefty price tag. After falling into the second round, Arenas was on a shoestring budget during his rookie season as he worked to pay back the loan.