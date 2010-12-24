Gilbert Arenas and new-look Magic snap Spurs’ streak at 10

So that’s what it looks like when you make shots? After struggling to find an offensive rhythm in the first two games since acquiring Gilbert Arenas and the rest of the new guys, Orlando shot 66 percent in the first half last night and looked every bit the championship team their talent indicates while running away from the Spurs in the second half. It was an epiphany night all around in Disney World … As the season moves on, the real question with the Magic will be how can they possibly please everyone? Hedo needs then ball. Arenas needs the ball. Jameer Nelson needs the ball. There are so many players on the roster who must be integral parts of the offense in order to be effective that it will be interesting to see how it all turns out. TNT’s David Aldridge even called the Magic an “AAU team.” But last night against the best team in the NBA, the Magic had it all working. The bench – mainly Arenas (14 points, 9 assists) and J.J. Redick – were knocking down shots and Dwight Howard (29 points, 14 rebounds) was abusing the Spurs inside … In fact, Orlando could’ve been going to Dwight more. It was unbelievable to watch, but Tim Duncan just really couldn’t handle him at all. The defense for Howard was still there; there was one stretch in the third quarter where he seemed to get to every shot, spiking down an offering from Gary Neal and catching a Chris Quinn floater on another possession. But it’s his offense that has him looking (finally) like an MVP. Howard was hitting hook shots over Duncan and sweeping shots in the lane over Tiago Splitter. It seemed like whenever Dwight wasn’t on the court, Orlando completely unraveled. No inside presence on either end led to a clinic by the Spurs and a bunch of long twos for the Magic. Duncan did his damage early, but it wasn’t enough as Orlando’s firepower just overwhelmed them … Despite all of that, San Antonio stayed close by taking quality shots every time down and getting a nice mix of Duncan inside and Manu Ginobili everywhere else. Howard had Duncan off balance for much of the first half, but because of foul trouble, Stan Van Gundy had to stick Brandon Bass on TD, then it was a time to kill … The Heat bounced back from its loss to Dallas, beating Phoenix last night by 12 while LeBron James (36 points) played one of his best games of the year and Dwyane Wade (knee) sat out … The Suns hung around for a while, but at some point in the second quarter, LeBron started taking the ball to the rim right down the lane and basically said “No one is touching us.” New Suns acquisition Mickael Pietrus had nothing to offer in terms of resistance, and guys like Grant Hill and Jared Dudley just physically can’t contain LeBron at this point … Chris Bosh dominated inside with 23 points and 11 boards. The Suns might be a little stronger in the paint with Marcin Gortat, but the bottom line is they’re still a team starting Channing Frye, a 6-11 guard, at power forward … In Thursday’s only other NBA game, Milwaukee beat Sacramento pretty easily, 84-79. Tyreke Evans continued to struggle, finishing with just 4 points and missing his first eight shots. On the other end, Earl Boykins scored nine of his 19 in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Bucks … There were rumors surfacing yesterday that Kings coach Paul Westphal is losing his young team, and may be the next coaching domino to fall now that Larry Brown has officially kicked off the hot-seat season. Who do you think will be the next coach to get fired? … Maybe the best part of the TNT studio show was when Kenny Smith shouted out Dr. Dre and Interscope Records … We’re out like D-Wade …