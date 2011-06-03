Gilbert Arenas Back On Twitter & Purging His Kicks

06.03.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Don’t call it a comeback… but Gilbert Arenas is back slinging knowledge in 140 character segments on Twitter at his handle @agentzeroshow. And to welcome his new followers to the hilarity of Gil tweets, he’s giving away some personal kicks. Around 110 kicks to be exact.

Yesterday, Arenas started the discussion by tweeting: “while i was riding i thought about the all the shoes i was wearing this season and decided im gonna give them away to my twitter fam, so everyday starting tomorrow (Friday) i will give away every shoe i wore go to (gilbertarenas.com) and click sneakerchamp or the @thesneakerchamp

So every day, Arenas will tweet out a question and every day you have the opportunity to cash in on a piece of his massive sneaker collection â€“ sizes ranging from 12-13. All with the option of being signed by the charitable Agent Zero. To compete, follow both @agentzeroshow and @thesneakerchamp, using the latter to actually answer Arenas’ questions.

Better be quick, because we’ll be gunning for Gil’s sneaks too!

