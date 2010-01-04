Gilbert Arenas’ Fate Is Allegedly In The Hands Of A Grand Jury

01.04.10 9 years ago 13 Comments

Law enforcement sources have told TMZ.com, that a grand jury will determine whether Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton will face criminal charges for their Dec. 21 locker room incident that involved guns. Today, D.C. detectives are interviewing both Wizards’ players and will present their findings to the D.C. grand jury as early as today.

Arenas and Crittenton could be charged with not only weapons charges but criminal assault. The article also speculates that the U.S. Attorney will call on one of the Wizards’ coaches and members of their security team as witnesses.

Source: TMZ.com

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagGILBERT ARENASJAVARIS CRITTENTONWIZARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP