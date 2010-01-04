Gilbert Arenas’ Fate Is Allegedly In The Hands Of A Grand Jury

Law enforcement sources have told TMZ.com, that a grand jury will determine whether Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton will face criminal charges for their Dec. 21 locker room incident that involved guns. Today, D.C. detectives are interviewing both Wizards’ players and will present their findings to the D.C. grand jury as early as today.
Arenas and Crittenton could be charged with not only weapons charges but criminal assault. The article also speculates that the U.S. Attorney will call on one of the Wizards’ coaches and members of their security team as witnesses.
Source: TMZ.com
this is exactly what the wizards need to jumpstart their season. i predict a playoffs run.
jk.
His “fate” is certainly not in the hands ofth grand jury. It’s a rare situation when the DA can’t get a case thru the grand jury.
i wonder …if convicted, will the wizards be able to break out of that fat contract arenas signed?
i dont wish jailtime upon arenas or anything like that, but this could be a blessing in disguise for the city and organization with the 2010 FA class coming up
Arenas will breach his contract if convicted with a felony. Side note he was charger in 2002 I believe for carrying a consealed weapon. Stern is going lay the hammer down.
If any of the story is remotely true, I don’t see how he sees the court again this season. We all assume most people are too smart for something like this to happen…
this is a new low.
Dime citing TMZ as a source.
what next?…..
access hollywood site pix with cheerleaders getting out the car with no thongs on?
@ 6–
“access hollywood site pix with cheerleaders getting out the car with no thongs on?”
I dont think we would mind those pics. Dime get on it! LOL
Earl Boykins will resurrect this year for the Wizards.
@ 5: If you assume that Gilbert is too smart for something like this, you haven’t been following his career very closely.
If I was Gil I’d change my shirt number. That O is starting to look like a target on his back.
@8 doubt it
Gil went absolutely nuts on twitter yesterday.
i don’t think having 3 unloaded guns in a locked box in a your locker is that big of a deal. of course he shouldn’t have had them there, but the guns didn’t pose any danger to anyone since they were unloaded, locked in a box, and stored in a locker room full of people arenas was familiar with.
i’d consider taking a swing at a person during a game a worst offense than storing 3 unloaded guns in your locker. taking a swing implies bad intentions. storing 3 guns in your locker implies stupidity.
the story of arenas laying out 3 guns on a crittenton’s chair in response to crittenton’s joke that he’d shoot gil’s surgically repaired knee also isn’t that bad. i could see why gil thought it was funny. i read that crittenton didn’t think the joke was funny and took one of the gun’s and threw it.
i blame this whole situation on crittenton for taking the joke seriously, acting like a dumbass and throwing someone else’s gun.
if this goes to trial I predict 2 things
1) Arenas doesn’t see any playtime at all this season
2) Wizards play .500 ball afterwards