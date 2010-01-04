Gilbert Arenas’ Fate Is Allegedly In The Hands Of A Grand Jury

Law enforcement sources have told TMZ.com, that a grand jury will determine whether Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton will face criminal charges for their Dec. 21 locker room incident that involved guns. Today, D.C. detectives are interviewing both Wizards’ players and will present their findings to the D.C. grand jury as early as today.

Arenas and Crittenton could be charged with not only weapons charges but criminal assault. The article also speculates that the U.S. Attorney will call on one of the Wizards’ coaches and members of their security team as witnesses.

Source: TMZ.com