Gilbert Arenas Is All Business

One person who is not going to be fined for “tweeting” at halftime is Gilbert Arenas. The Washington Wizards star was once regarded as the Howard Stern of the basketball internet world. Before the Twitter craze started, Arenas had arguably the most popular athlete blog in the country. Agent Zero was extremely candid and humorous as he blogged about everything from pranks between his teammates to his thoughts on the NBA. But if you expect Arenas to entertain you online this year, it’s not happening.
Today at media day, Arenas made it clear that the focus this year is solely on basketball.
“I’m 27 now. I’m not the entertainer anymore,” Arenas told reporters. “I wouldn’t be here today if there wasn’t a big fine. I don’t feel like speaking anymore. I just want to go out there and play.
“I don’t have a blog. I don’t have a tweeter. When I was entertaining, all you guys focused on was my words. Now I’d rather you just focus on my basketball.”
Because of injuries, Arenas has been limited to just 15 games in the past two seasons. The Wizards finished the year in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record. Arenas also wasn’t quick to make any playoff predictions.
“We don’t know what we have yet,” he said. “We have a whole new coach, a whole new system, a whole new philosophy.”
i think its great that he’s trying to stay focused more but sadly, i dont think he’ll ever be the same ball player he once was.
What? He’s only 27, i say we welcome back agent zero and watch him take back the eastern all-star pg role…
I LIKE IT. A PLAYER LETTING HIS GAME NOT HIS WORDS ENTERTAIN US. LETS SEE IF WARRIORS EAST ERR WIZARDS CAN DO IT. ARENAS AND JAMISON WERE 2 OF MY FAVORITES WHEN THEY WERE ON THE WARRIORS BUT YOU KONW HOW THE WARRIORS DO IT TURN A PLAYER IN TO AN ALLSTAR AND LET EM LEAVE –SEE TIM HARDAWAY LATRELL SPREWELL CHRIS WEBBER GILBERT ARENAS ANTAWN JAMISON …
He’ll never get paid like he once was, that’s for sure.
That’s exactly why he’ll be better. You cant stop someone with that much passion. He idolizes Kobe and may be 2nd in the league in work ethic. Give him a break and welcome him back. He’s definitely one of the better players to watch and bring some excitement to the game. If he’s on the East is in trouble. Arguably top 3 scores in the game. Kobe and maybe melo have more offensive weaponry than this guy. Range unlimited. Kahuna’s unrated. IQ very high. If he dumbs it down a millimeter he’s an all-star here on out. Injuries are good sometimes as they slow you down. It’s done wonders for Kobe & Wade & Stoudemire. I wish they would have gained the skill w/ o the injury of course. Gilbert and D Wade are my 2 favorite players to watch. Followed by J.Johnson/Melo & Ginobli. Kobe is on another level. Lebron/D.Howard are action figures. They’re video games so it doesn’t count. We call them cheat codes.
Agent Zero must have gotten some really good coahing – media coaching that is. SOmeone got it through to him that his “entertainer” schtik only worked when he was puttin up numbers and earning that monster contract. Since he’s been out for two years his bull$hit won’t fly until he does something – 50 pt game, game-winning herocis, makes his team better, etc – then he’ll be tweetin’ from the sidelines again. It’s funny though that he really was at the front of the twitter curve with his blog…
Lebron/D.Howard are action figures. They’re video games so it doesn’t count. We call them cheat codes.
That’s classic! They got that king-fu action grip! I hit up-down-up-down-left-right-left-right to make LeBron choke in the conference finals last year. Them cheat codes really work!
Jamison, Agent Zero, and Stevenson — Quit Talking and start playing.
Caron is the best of the bunch, most solid. I like him!
Lets hope his game is up to it.
If he’s all business like what he’s sayin’… why are we having this post about him… just make him shut up already… i know he can drop when he’s hot… but just shut up and play the game…
the reason he is all business is because the motherfucker can’t play no more
Bruce and mellmeister: Point of the article is that he’s done talking, how the fuck is he “talking”? Ya’ll got me dumbfounded by those comments. Godamn, people here can barely comprehend a simply worded article.
That’s what’s up: same with this d-bag, you’re judging a dude that’s been out for 2 years, how the fuck do you know that he can’t play no more?
East is def. lookin’ stronger this year if Wizards are better again.
Same here ProphetGK i thought Agent 0 was like 32ish or something in the 30s its weird cause him and Wade are the same age
Yeah I’m glad that hes more focused on basketball I’d be pissed and not in the mood of blogging anymore after the tough injuries hes been through
Can’t wait to see Gilbert out on the court playing. I certainly have missed him. I will be praying for him to stay healthy this season,the league just is the same without him.
Phew…after that DeShawn article, I needed this.
He only got that huge contract because of his skill an entertaining. Now the Wizards are going to regret re-signing him to that ridiculous contract even more.
Its funny to me how people rank others work ethic.He’s second to Kobe in work ethic huh?How do we even know Kobe’s first?Just because he the best?It dont work like that fella,or AI would be garbage.
A.I. has relyed too heavily on talent alone. It catches up to you. He hasn’t added anything to his game. What has Kobe and Gil added. I’ll let you be the judge. You can easily see when a player put in work over the summer from weight to shot, to just overall health and conditioning. A.I. was very entertaining along the way. If his work ethic at practice & off-season was a qtr of Kobe,Wade’s, or Gilbert he’d probably won a ring by now. His arms looks like he doesn’t even do push-ups. Why do you think he isn’t a good 3pt shooter. Why hasn’t his pg skills improved. Why doesn’t he make his teamates better. Because he doesn’t care too. He was a great scorer and warrior but that’s about it. I still don’t think his crossover was a carry. Also he isn’t the greatest small man to play the game. He couldn’t and will never even be close to what Isiah was a player. I’m also a fan of A.I. just know the game.
eh, fan got you there buddy, even the bible says you will know a man by his fruit, and A.I’s arms look like all he eats is fruit. LOL!!!
There are five things I’m looking forward to in the new season:
1) Amare blowing up
2) Blake Griffin and Tyreke Evans
3) Someone punching Sasha Vujacic in his mouth
4) Derrick Rose developing a long range game
5) Gilbert Arenas
It wasnt the same NBA without him. Welcome Back!
Go Suns!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!