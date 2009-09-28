Gilbert Arenas Is All Business

One person who is not going to be fined for “tweeting” at halftime is Gilbert Arenas. The Washington Wizards star was once regarded as the Howard Stern of the basketball internet world. Before the Twitter craze started, Arenas had arguably the most popular athlete blog in the country. Agent Zero was extremely candid and humorous as he blogged about everything from pranks between his teammates to his thoughts on the NBA. But if you expect Arenas to entertain you online this year, it’s not happening.

Today at media day, Arenas made it clear that the focus this year is solely on basketball.

“I’m 27 now. I’m not the entertainer anymore,” Arenas told reporters. “I wouldn’t be here today if there wasn’t a big fine. I don’t feel like speaking anymore. I just want to go out there and play.

“I don’t have a blog. I don’t have a tweeter. When I was entertaining, all you guys focused on was my words. Now I’d rather you just focus on my basketball.”

Because of injuries, Arenas has been limited to just 15 games in the past two seasons. The Wizards finished the year in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record. Arenas also wasn’t quick to make any playoff predictions.

“We don’t know what we have yet,” he said. “We have a whole new coach, a whole new system, a whole new philosophy.”