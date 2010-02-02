Gilbert Arenas’ latest writing venture

Everybody has had their 15 cents’ worth of advice for Gilbert Arenas. One TV analyst (I can’t even remember which one at this point) recently said Arenas needs to focus on nothing but basketball whenever he’s able to come back to the NBA, whether he’s playing for the Wizards or another team.
“Come back as a basketball player,” they said. “Not as an entertainer, not as a blogger, but just a basketball player.”
There was a time when it seemed Gilbert was known more for his popular NBA.com blog than his actual game, but during his long injury/rehab ordeal he eventually dropped the blog and talked of committing to becoming a more focused ballplayer. But now that he’s serving a season-long suspension and facing jail time after pleading guilty to felony weapons charges, Arenas has gotten back into the writing game. Yesterday he penned a column for the Washington Post, which we’ll run in its entirety:
LEARNING TO BE A BETTER ROLE MODEL
The Post suggested on Dec. 31 that I send a message to young fans “about guns being neither glamorous nor desirable.” I am grateful for the opportunity to do something good in the face of the very bad situation I created.
I have done a number of things wrong recently. I violated D.C. gun laws and the NBA’s ban on firearms on league property, and I damaged the image of the NBA and its players. I reacted badly to the aftermath and made fun of inaccurate media reports, which looked as though I was making light of a serious situation. And I gave Commissioner David Stern good reason to suspend me from the game, which put my teammates in a tough position and let down our fans and Mrs. Irene Pollin, the widow of longtime Wizards owner Abe Pollin.
I understand the importance of teaching nonviolence to kids in today’s world. Guns and violence are serious problems, not joking matters — a lesson that’s been brought home to me over the past few weeks. I thought about this when I pleaded guilty as charged in court and when I accepted my NBA suspension without challenge.
That message of nonviolence will be front and center as I try to rebuild my relationship with young people in the D.C. area. I know that won’t happen overnight, and that it will happen only if I show through my actions that I am truly sorry and have learned from my mistakes. If I do that, then hopefully youngsters will learn from the serious mistakes I made with guns and not make any of their own.
I am trying hard to right my wrongs. The one that will be hardest to make right is the effect my actions have had on kids who see NBA players as role models. Professional athletes have a duty to act responsibly and to understand the influence we have on all those kids who look up to us. I failed to live up to that responsibility when I broke the law and set such a bad example. Washington’s children, parents and fans all deserve better from me, especially after all the kindness they’ve shown me over the years.
While I regret a lot about this incident, letting the kids down is my biggest regret. I love the time I spend with the kids here in the District, and it means a lot to me whenever I can help lift their spirits or inspire them, especially kids who have difficult lives.
Last Tuesday, I wrote a letter to students in D.C. schools that was also about owning up to my mistakes. I said that I lost sight of the lesson I learned from Abe Pollin about how the responsibility to be a good role model comes along with the opportunity he gave me. I reiterate now the pledge I made to those students: that this is a responsibility I am not going to walk away from, that I will choose more wisely in the future and do my best to help guide children into brighter futures.
There have been few bright spots for me these past few weeks. But one came the night I played my last game this season at Verizon Center. I saw young fans were still showing up wearing my jersey. That meant more to me than I can say.
The relationship I have with young fans is very important to me. I realize now how easily I can damage it. I have to earn that respect and work to deserve it each and every day. I plan to do that work by partnering with public officials and community groups to teach kids to avoid trouble and learn from their mistakes, to strive for success by working hard and persevering, and to try to make the right choices.
Some people may not forgive me for what I’ve done. But if I help steer even just one young person away from violence and trouble, then I’ll once again feel that I’m living up to Abe Pollin’s legacy and to the responsibility I owe the kids of the District.
It’s highly likely that this kind of response from Arenas earlier would have earned him a lighter punishment, at least from the NBA. And while I’m glad he’s doing it now, like I wrote earlier, it could come across as more of something he had to do to restore his name, as opposed to something he wanted to do to make a difference.
But at least Gilbert is doing something.
Yea better to do something than nothing at all. Hope it encourages everyone to use better judgement.
it sux man…I live in DC and I wrote back, wayyy back, last year (under a diff. name) how we in DC were getting bored of Gilbert.
The fact that he was maybe milking the injury or just being all fame no game. So now with all this, trust me (I won’t speak for everyone) but the DC/MD/VA area just doesn’t care what he has to offer.
I know you got the occassional, and rightly so, die hard fan who says it’s being blown out of proportion and that everyone is being tough on him, etc.
Point is we were all fed up just on how Gil was treating us as fans and individuals while he just went on and did him. If he leaves DC it doesn’t matter anymore just b/c the team is suffering and has been for a long time b/c our MILLION Dollar man couldn’t be the leader he, like it or not, inherited with that HUGE Paycheck and responsibility.
soooo his efforts don’t go unnoticed but they are pointless at this time.
i never understood the ” dont be a blogger” that people say what the hell does writing have to do with playing basketball..
athletes are going to have other interest, so what if an athlete decides to have a blog.
Stating the obvious, but it’s really too bad that he didn’t do this after the whole thing first went down instead of messing around on Twitter and clowning around with the press and his teammates.
tbh, i really think he meant every word he wrote here. i hope he will get back from this mess.
@ The Journeyman
I live in the DMV and every1 here is hoping they don’t get rid of Gilbert.I don’t even feel like watching games now because he isn’t there pulling us through.He is a star and will restore basketball glory in the DMV.People make mistakes but it’s not like he raped or killed someone.Yes guns are a issue in this area but as long as he works hard to right his wrongs he will be fine
can’t they rent him to some european or chinese team