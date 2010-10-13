Gilbert Arenas lied about being hurt to sit out Wizards game

The mysterious Gilbert Arenas is at it again.
The 10-year vet and three-time All-Star, who has taken on a less goofy and more serious public demeanor during Wizards training camp, slipped back into “Gilbertology” mode last night when he apparently pretended his problematic knee was sore in order to get himself scratched from the lineup in Washington’s preseason game against the Hawks.
“I told (Nick Young) I’d sacrifice playing tonight so he can get some time in, because I know he’s kind of frustrated he’s not getting a chance to crack the three position,” Arenas told the Washington Post after Young started in his place and scored 24 points. “So I told him, ‘I’ll go ahead, fake an injury or say something’s wrong with me so you can start.'”
That’s a nice gesture, and realistically Arenas can afford to do that since Young isn’t a threat to really take his spot, but it’s still not a good idea to lie to a coach and organization that is trying to rebuild its trust in your body and your mindset.
After last year’s gun incident — not to mention Arenas’ injury history ever since signing his six-year, $111 million contract — most people assumed the Wizards would do whatever they could to unload their former franchise centerpiece before the beginning of this season. But new owner Ted Leonsis remains committed to keeping Gilbert in the fold. John Wall has replaced Arenas as The Franchise in D.C., and Wall was recently named team co-captain along with fellow newcomer Kirk Hinrich, but Arenas is still looked at to play an important role as Washington’s go-to scorer and a veteran leader. If his body cooperates and his head is on straight, Arenas can make the Wizards a dangerous playoff team. He is that good.
Surely in Gilbert’s mind, he was doing the right thing by helping a young, struggling teammate regain some confidence in his game. But the Wizards may just see it as Arenas voluntarily skipping a game that Leonsis and coach Flip Saunders probably wanted him to play — seeing as it was the Wizards’ home opener this preseason and the team is also trying to rebuild positive relations with their jaded fan base.
What do you think? Should Arenas face some kind of punishment for lying about his injury status?
Man, no. The man wanted to see Nick Young get his shine on; nothing more.
Man, this guy is stupid.
I get the whole idea, you want dude to get his playing time and all that, but then you DON’T COME OUT THE NEXT DAY AND SAY YOU FAKED AN INJURY YOU MORON! Just like the article points out, this is especially foolish when you’re trying to rebuild some level of trust with your organization.
He just doesn’t seem to be able to think rationally in situations.
It’s funny; I read the line that said he was hurt in todays Smack, and I was thinking, “Arenas is STILL injured?!” but forgot to say something about it
Damn son, Arenas good intentions, terrible thought process. If your gonna lie, don’t snitch on yourself, keep that between you and Nick Young.
Yeah, great idea in theory but the execution was waaay of. I guess this is the level that Gilbert is on and like Kermit says doesnt think rationally.
Why wouldn’t you go to Coach Saunders privately and let him know your intentionts of wanting Nick to get more time. That would’ve been the best way to deal with that without having to deal with the negative backlash!
Gilbert should just pull a gun on himself!
Is this guy on drugs or does he have a mental problem of some sort? This guy just doesn’t seem to be able to think correctly and make rational choices.
Why didn’t he just be straight up with everyone, instead of lying to coaches? He really doesn’t have any situational awareness at all.
Agent Weirdo
This is what happens when you attend Arizona!
Arenas is an idiot.
Why couldn’t he just say, “Let Young play more minutes than me. I’ll play sparingly today but I’ve seen him put in work and he deserves a chance to show you what he’s got.” Flip seems like a rational, “player-friendly” coach, so i think Flip would have taken the advice.
There’s only one reason why he didn’t tell coach the truth to begin with… he’s still the same immature Arenas that we, as fans, have gotten to know through his words and actions. I’ve read in various magazines, and newspapers that Arenas is really a smart dude (and I’m not doubting that) but smart dudes can also be immature. He needs to grow up and be a man. He’s too old for this shit.
Man I get more frustrated the more I think about it…I think it’s because I think his mind works like mine did when I was 12. Back then, everything was a joke to me, and if it wasn’t a joke, I tried to spin it into one. And usually it was just me that thought it was funny. And back then, a statement like “So I told him, ‘I’ll go ahead, fake an injury or say something’s wrong with me so you can start.'” would’ve made logical sense to me.
So when the article says “Surely in Gilbert’s mind, he was doing the right thing…”, it SHOULD say “Surely in a 12-year-old’s mind, he was doing the right thing…”
Mgmt and coaching staff might not be happy…but i bet the guys in the locker room loved it…especially the young cats
Heart was in the right place, head wasn’t .
f it was the regular season he should have been fined, but its preseason so it doesnt matter. All the stars fake injuries during preseason to get out of playing so who cares if Arenas is honest
Sounded like he wants credit for Nick’s scoring outburst.
“Thaaaaaaaat’s Gilbert!”
Do we know for sure Gil’s not hurt? To me, it seems like he was just joking around, acting a fool. My guess is he was hurt and joked that he sat out as a favor to Young. His knees are shot, so it’s not hard to believe he’s not 100%.
Haven’t we learned not to take anything Gil says seriously?
trade Gilbert and bring Sam Cassell off the coaching staff, he has way more heart
[www.youtube.com]
this article is completely off base….did you see the video of the interview before you wrote it?? have you forgotten who he is??first you make the comment that he isnt being himself and not smiling isnt a good thing…then if you watch this video, he’s smiling, joking around, and getting back to himself…now you rip him without knowing any of the facts and when it seems like he’s saying this clearly in jest. last year flip gave nights off to gilbert and the other veterans in preseason for no reason, and he could be doing the same this year. you should do you research before writing and article which seems to contradict what you wrote about him earlier
Watch the video for yourself and tell me if you think he is joking or not
That’s true, he might have been joking…I honestly didn’t think of that, so if he was joking that would make sense.
But AGAIN, that’s that 12-year-old stuff. He cracks a “joke” and is the only one laughing far too often. He SHOULD be getting ripped for it; obviously that’s the reaction he was going for (and for NO REASON)! Foolishness.
I don’t understand how people are defending this crap…
Regardless of his reasoning, he’s immature.
See Kermit’s and my post. He has no idea how an adult is suppose to act and can’t wrap his head around the concept of action vs reaction.
His action: lie to a coach (or as some of you put it “joking around”)
Reaction: when coaches and management are trying their best to heal their relationship and move past his dumb moves, he proves to them that he hasn’t changed.
Idiot…. plain and simple.
Gilbert looks in terrific shape and is more mature with his game as he passes more and gets the team more involved this time. But wow not a lot of people get so many chances to redeem themselves and still have the talent to do it. And again and again it seems like he is blowing it. Hardcore basketball fans know he is still a good player but he needs to act professionaly in order to get the respect of the NBA, it’s fans and the Wizards organization.
It’s good to help others but help yourself first.
Gilbert being Gilbert
lebron james is immature…gilbert arenas is just goofy and fun loving…
not shaking ur opponents hand after losing, and to this day not admitting your wrong, is immature…all this is just having fun…like if his coach comes out and says he effed up and lied to me then i’m with u guys…but there has been nothing like that…in fact after yesterdays game, flip said gilberts has been the most receptive player he has worked with in his entire tenure for the wiz…y would he say that???? i’m sure him and flip talked about it…and they decided he would rest…thats all…there is nothing more here
His thought process was beyond ridiculous, but let’s be real here. The guy is gonna score by the boat load at the 2. He’s an impossible check off the ball
@jason – so playing with guns is just being goofy and fun loving? cats here are calling him immature not just for this stunt alone..
I think the man is still emotionally damaged after finding out that his then-fiancÃ© was “still with” Shaquille O’Neal…
…I hope he focuses on his game, becomes the best player, teammate and man he can be.
The gun incident was an apparent “joke” too and look were that landed him. How long does he have to realized he’s in a grown mans League off the court as well…?? He’s selfish, plain and simple!
jsut a small punishment.. if wut hes saying is the truth.. then shouldnt be too bad.. nick young had an incredible game too that night if im not mistaken.. soo who careS?
in a positive light.. thats a team player type of thing to do in this case cuz its just the preseason.. if it was the regular season.. then more action should be taken.
even tho it was harmless.. he should get a little slap on the wrist anyway
10.000 dollars
I thought he’d done it without a motive. That would make him a grumpy old man
He should’ve gone to Flip, told him how he felt about Young, and said what he thought should be done. Then respectfully let the COACH make those decisions.
i didn’t know Arenas still played basketball, i thought he quit 4 years ago
111 million dollars to this guy is disgusting. I wish the L voided that contract.
Anybody think he’ll get another max? Rhetorical question.
Does anyone else think Arenas wakes up in the morning and just starts laughing hysterically about how he has stolen millions of dollars for doing nothing?
The best part is when he tells the city of Washington and his employer that its all just a practical joke
@jason
because flip is a moron
Damn….
Why, why, why would you even say anything?
You want to fake an injury and let ur boy get some minutes in the preseason? Fine…, but why would you open your mouth and just spill like that?
damn… he could’ve just been honest, plain and simple…
like, “coach, let’s give nick young some burn, i don’t wanna force my knees coz it’s 82 games and it’s just the preseason and blah, blah, blah…”
is it so hard to say the truth nowadays?
I cant believe how many grown people bought in 2 the “good intentions” b.s. Since when had Arenas been known as a selfless player willing 2 make any sacrifices in effort to benefit a teammate. He’s been openly pouting like a b1tch since wall was drafted. He just didnt want 2 play and threw that helping my teammate angle for u gullable ones
Gilbert is about Gilbert…..He comes up with these ridiculous statements to the media b/c there are always idiots out there ready and wiiling to buy his crap. Look at how many people bought his half ass excuse for the gun incident. It was a prank? It didnt turn n2 a prank until he felt the heat from his actions
dagwaller says:
He should’ve gone to Flip, told him how he felt about Young, and said what he thought should be done. Then respectfully let the COACH make those decisions.
I completely agree. Gil, That’s not your place. Learn your role and play it.
Besides, for a guy who’s played such limited minutes over the past two seasons, he may want to get out there and get some run with your teammates. I know it’s just the preseason, but damn Gil. NEVER fake an injury, especially when you’ve had a major injury. If he was so concerned about Nick’s psyche (instead of his own) then he should have voiced his concerns to the coaches.
Now that’s why you never fake an injury. Take your PT, and play like it’s your last. Now he really is injured, but the coaches and trainers had to pause a moment, just to see if he was joking.
Now Nick can get some tick. Way to go, Gilbert.