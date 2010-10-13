Gilbert Arenas lied about being hurt to sit out Wizards game

The mysterious Gilbert Arenas is at it again.

The 10-year vet and three-time All-Star, who has taken on a less goofy and more serious public demeanor during Wizards training camp, slipped back into “Gilbertology” mode last night when he apparently pretended his problematic knee was sore in order to get himself scratched from the lineup in Washington’s preseason game against the Hawks.

“I told (Nick Young) I’d sacrifice playing tonight so he can get some time in, because I know he’s kind of frustrated he’s not getting a chance to crack the three position,” Arenas told the Washington Post after Young started in his place and scored 24 points. “So I told him, ‘I’ll go ahead, fake an injury or say something’s wrong with me so you can start.'”

That’s a nice gesture, and realistically Arenas can afford to do that since Young isn’t a threat to really take his spot, but it’s still not a good idea to lie to a coach and organization that is trying to rebuild its trust in your body and your mindset.

After last year’s gun incident — not to mention Arenas’ injury history ever since signing his six-year, $111 million contract — most people assumed the Wizards would do whatever they could to unload their former franchise centerpiece before the beginning of this season. But new owner Ted Leonsis remains committed to keeping Gilbert in the fold. John Wall has replaced Arenas as The Franchise in D.C., and Wall was recently named team co-captain along with fellow newcomer Kirk Hinrich, but Arenas is still looked at to play an important role as Washington’s go-to scorer and a veteran leader. If his body cooperates and his head is on straight, Arenas can make the Wizards a dangerous playoff team. He is that good.

Surely in Gilbert’s mind, he was doing the right thing by helping a young, struggling teammate regain some confidence in his game. But the Wizards may just see it as Arenas voluntarily skipping a game that Leonsis and coach Flip Saunders probably wanted him to play — seeing as it was the Wizards’ home opener this preseason and the team is also trying to rebuild positive relations with their jaded fan base.

What do you think? Should Arenas face some kind of punishment for lying about his injury status?