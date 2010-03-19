Gilbert Arenas’ New Nickname Is…

The people have spoken. After tons of official entries and lots of back and forth in the comments section of the site to give Gilbert Arenas a new nickname, it really came down to two potential winners. The first was opeyemi olomo‘s entry of the “The Sixth Sense,” followed by Logan Light‘s entry of “The Barracuda.”

So who won?

Gil’s new nickname is The Sixth Sense!

The voting really came down to it, as The Sixth Sense edged The Barracuda 17-15. But as we’ve all come to know and love about Gil, he’s a man of many nicknames. So while his official new moniker will be The Sixth Sense, feel free to use The Barracuda as well.

Congrats to opeyemi olomo, we will hook you up with a prize from the office.

