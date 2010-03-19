Gilbert Arenas’ New Nickname Is…

The people have spoken. After tons of official entries and lots of back and forth in the comments section of the site to give Gilbert Arenas a new nickname, it really came down to two potential winners. The first was opeyemi olomo‘s entry of the “The Sixth Sense,” followed by Logan Light‘s entry of “The Barracuda.”
So who won?
Gil’s new nickname is The Sixth Sense!
The voting really came down to it, as The Sixth Sense edged The Barracuda 17-15. But as we’ve all come to know and love about Gil, he’s a man of many nicknames. So while his official new moniker will be The Sixth Sense, feel free to use The Barracuda as well.
Congrats to opeyemi olomo, we will hook you up with a prize from the office.
My vote is still for ‘Gilbert’
Funniest. Name. Ever. (for a gun packin’ baller
And I don’t know if it’s a cultural divide or something, but can some one please explain the relevance of Gil and Baracuda? I’m lost.
my vote is Gilbert Irrelevant Arenas
baracuda was the nickname of sarah palin (sara baracuda) when she played basketball. so now gilbert and palin share a nickname and a deep love of firearms.
i dont really get the sixth sense either. dont like it.
It seems like any player wearing #6 could get use out of the name, not very specific to Arenas.
Unless it’s because he looks at his team before each game and says “I see dead people.” They aren’t exactly contenders.
Gilbert Six Killer was the Best!!!
Was “Six Shooter” in the running?
So since we are still using the Barracuda where possible… can I get a shirt too?
@Sweet English
Gilbert is sometimes like a fish out of water (personality wise), but when you meet him in his environment, its bad news as he can attack viscously.
On a cornier note, Barracuda’s have ‘Gils’…
This nickname sucks and will not stick. As evidenced by the miniscule turnout of voters (32 people), nobody seems to give a crap about these nickname contests, as they invariably consist of a bunch of horrible choices, from which one must emerge.
Wow……..I call shenanigans on all of you. For shame.
What the fuck?! The most lame and tame name won? And it was 17-15?! Could have manipulated more numbers than that if I had an entry.
Notice that most sixth sense voters had all caps? This shit smells worse than a dead barracuda… lol
definitely lame. pretty damn lame. sounds like a name a 3rd grade class would come up with. –
THANKS DIME. GILBERT THE SIXTH SENSE ARENAS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!.
This “Give X a nickname” thing is getting old already.
This needs a redo. Here’s one – Kool Keith’s sixth album Spankmaster: There’s a New Kind of Hero on the Streets.
Zero to Hero to Spankmaster.
Common Sense is more like it.
should hav been the glock
sixth sense? why?
pathetic!
hell i agree with one of the comments, he should be the glock…or maybe even From Zero to Hero back to Zero
Guns in Arenas!!!
Half-Man / Halfway House