Gilbert Arenas’ sentence: 30 days halfway house, 2 years probation

Although the prosecutor recommended a three-month prison sentence, after getting a look at the James Bond-style guns Gilbert Arenas was carrying around, we were thinking the judge in Arenas’ weapons possession case might be compelled to make the three-time NBA All-Star spend some significant time in jail.
Not so much. Today, Arenas was sentenced to 30 days in a halfway house and two years’ probation.
Well… I thought it was just gonna be probation. Certainly no jail time.
i suppose its fair.
gun wasnt loaded and never went off.
if he did receive 3 months, i would have thought that would have been fair aswell.
good. closure.
no gilbert can move on.
*now* gilbert can move on
the judge must have been a wizard’s fan…plaxico burress must be rolling over right now
another dude gets off easy bc of his celebrity status
you know had that been one of us, bringing heat to our jobs, regardless if it was loaded or not, we’d see AT LEAST those 3yrs behind bars
…gotta love the justice system
Ooooooooo hope Gilbert can get to true form again..
@ Quest
Different states (NY gun control: Zero Tolerance)
Plus Plex couldve actually killed someone with a loaded gun in a crowded night club..
Waaaaayyyyy different than havin a spike in testosterone..
at least we know they aren’t racists LOL
LOL 30 days and 2 probation. Why not just send him to Hawaii and force him to stay in a seedy motel lol. Wow dude got off eeeeaazzyy!
Celebrity. No jail time. No surprise there. But it was just a bad joke turned worse. Just glad for Gil it’s over with. Your comeback starts today. Good luck with him…
Wasn’t plax’s piece unregistered also?
watch this video…he’s a genuine good guy…u cant deny that…and for those of you who say he got of easy read the following
Even after reading that article I have to say I think he got off fairly easy as far as serving time.
Time to re-run that nickname contest:
>> Half-Man / Halfway House
>> Gilbert “Probation” Arenas
>> Gettin’ Off Easy
“…30 days in a halfway house and two years’ probation.”
Delonte’s lawyer is WAAYYY better than Gilbert’s.
Man…I wish the justice system had balls. Not just in this case, but in every case. It seems like there are too many chances for bad guys.
Post 14
How about,……..wait for it!………………………………………………………………………….. Easy off!
Gilbert “GottFREED” Arenas
Gilbert “Halfway” Arenas
Gilbert “Agent Zero Time” Arenas
Gilbert “Misdemeanor” Arenas
“Gilbert “Agent Zero Time” Arenas”
Ding! Ding! we have a winner
Now can Arenas start actually earning some of that millions he’s paid?
now, i think my wizards are owed 30 pts per game, at least 8 assists, 2 steals a game for all the trouble he caused. and a trip to the playoffs