Gilbert Arenas’ sentence: 30 days halfway house, 2 years probation

03.26.10 8 years ago 20 Comments

Although the prosecutor recommended a three-month prison sentence, after getting a look at the James Bond-style guns Gilbert Arenas was carrying around, we were thinking the judge in Arenas’ weapons possession case might be compelled to make the three-time NBA All-Star spend some significant time in jail.

Not so much. Today, Arenas was sentenced to 30 days in a halfway house and two years’ probation.

TAGSDimeMagGILBERT ARENASLatest NewsReal StoriesWASHINGTON WIZARDS

