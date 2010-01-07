The Folks with the Crossbows

At least that’s who the Wizards must have felt like they were playing. As the Gilbert Arenas saga finally reached some kind of conclusion, there was no more ironic opponent for Washington last night than the Cavs. You could tell the Cleveland announcers didn’t want to get too soapbox-ish when they know Delonte West could see a similar (or worse) punishment when his legal situation irons out, and the Cavs players were said to “wholeheartedly concur” with David Stern‘s decision on Arenas; a smart move if you want to stay on Stern’s good side before he decides on Delonte … As for the game, the Wizards were done before tip-off. Austin Carr called it: When a team is emotionally fragile, jump on ’em quick and end it early. Two defining moments from the 20-piecing: Andray Blatche started a fast break and had his lazy pass picked off by Mo Williams, who set up LeBron (23 pts, 7 rebs, 8 asts) for a monster dunk; then another time, Washington had a 4-on-1 break and somehow couldn’t score … Line of the Night: Cleveland’s play-by-play guy speculating that DeShawn Stevenson got the Abe Lincoln tattoo on his neck because he’s “enamored with the Five-Dollar Footlong.” … Crazy finish in Heat/Celtics. Tied up with five seconds left, Ray Allen got the rock and tried to get around D-Wade, but got his pocket picked as Wade (44 pts, 7 asts, 3 stls) sailed in for a game-winning dunk. Except for Flash left 0.6 showing on the clock. On the inbound play, Rajon Rondo got a screen from Big Baby that gave him just enough room to get a step on Mario Chalmers going to the rim, and Paul Pierce hit Rondo with a perfect lob that he dropped in at the buzzer. Rondo (25 pts, 8 asts) then owned overtime, continually beating Chalmers off the dribble for buckets as the Celtics pulled away … During a timeout at a crucial point in OT, you’d expect the Miami loudspeakers to play something like “Eye of the Tiger,” or even “Let’s Go” by Trick Daddy and Lil’ Jon. No, they played “Peanut Butter Jelly” … Hornets/Thunder also went down to the wire. With N.O. clinging to a slim lead down the stretch, multiple times Chris Paul drew the defense and found somebody wide-open for a jumper, only they’d miss. So when it got to real-deal crunch time, CP understandably went into “Eff it, I’m not passing” mode. Up by one, Paul (14 pts, 13 asts, 3 stls) took it himself a missed in the lane, but after David West got the offensive rebound, CP called his own number again and got a layup with 11 seconds left …
Naturally the Thunder wanted Kevin Durant (27 pts) to force overtime, so Hornets coach Jeff Bower had Paul line up like he was guarding Durant initially, while putting James Posey on Russell Westbrook in anticipation of a Westbrook/Durant screen where N.O. would have to switch anyway. But Westbrook ran in another direction, so Durant actually had a chance to just take a three over the 6-foot Paul, but he passed it off and the Hornets knocked it out of bounds. Run it back, and again Durant found himself being guarded by CP. Only this time he never even touched the ball as CP climbed in his shirt, and OKC kicked it around the arc between guys who clearly didn’t want to take that three. Westbrook ended up missing it … A few of us in the Dime office have a pet peeve about coaches who never run plays in the final seconds of a game, instead having their superstar milk the clock down to two seconds before taking what’s usually a bad shot. In Orlando, the Magic were down three with 16 seconds left when Stan Van Gundy actually ran a play that resulted in J.J. Redick (22 pts) getting a great look from straightaway with nobody in his face. Only he bricked. Alright, so maybe Van Gundy should’ve just let Vince Carter (7 pts, 2-7 FG) milk the clock and jack a fadeaway after all … How bad is Jose Calderon defensively — or how much of a micro-manager is Jay Triano — that even with a four-point lead (going on five) with two seconds to go and the Raptors shooting free throws, Jose still got taken out in favor of Sonny Weems for the offense/defense sub? Weems and Calderon were laughing about it, but somewhere deep down, Jose should be a little ashamed … Other stat lines from Wednesday: Baron Davis put up 25 points and 10 assists as the Clippers upset the Lakers, while Kobe had 33 and eight dimes; Tony Parker had 23 and six assists as San Antonio routed the Pistons; Jamal Crawford dropped 29 off the bench in Atlanta’s win over New Jersey; C.J. Miles scored 24 to lead Utah past the Grizzlies; Kevin Love posted 23 points, 16 boards and six dimes, and Al Jefferson added 26 points and 13 boards, but the Wolves still lost to Golden State; and Steve Nash went for 26 points and 12 dimes as Phoenix beat Houston … During the California/UCLA game, Marques Johnson and his announce partner were talking about how a lot of guys on the Cal squad are creative artist types. “It’s Berkeley. You just feel it walking around this area,” Johnson said. The other guy chimed in, “You used to REALLY feel it walking around this area,” as they busted out laughing. That’s a weed reference if you didn’t catch it … We’re out like 4:20 in Berkeley …
raptors managed to beat the magic and the refs in the 4th. you kno its a bad officiated game when a team goes to the line 17 times before you even take 1 attempt.
420 ain’t never out in Berkeley…
drewstar…shut the fuck up…it’s not the officials job to call an even number of fouls, but it is their job to call fouls that cause a disadvantage or gain an advantage in the game…so either stop reaching, start moving your feet, stop hand checking, or shut the fuck up…hey, how about taking more bad jumpshots instead of going to the rack before you shut your ass up…
man, do you play City League where you’re at? Give me a gym so I can T your ass when you whine about me not calling a reach when your man plays through it and gets an easy bucket…some peoples kids man, I swear to God, some people’s kids…
i’m having a debate with a friend, ben gordon or mike miller, better pure shooter?
Mike Miller for certain
@7
better shooter period, prolly miller.
with one shot to take, anywhere on the floor, you’d take ben gordon tho 99 times out of 100.
at the end of a game, anywhere on the floor, you’d take ben gordon 100 times out of 100.
You know, the Kansas-Cornell game last night wasn’t half-bad.
ha ha ha…deshawn stevenson tats are plain stupid. 5 dollar foot long…ha ha ha
Raptors are the hottest team in the NBA right now.
Really didn’t think those words would ever come out of my mouth.
quinn… u serious? they just lost to the celtics
got beef.. not only did they lose to the Celtics, they lost when Tony Allen started at point guard. Just thought I’d strengthen your argument.
well..the heat lost ’cause of the damn game clock that stopped for a moment with 8.5 seconds left and that gave the celtics enough time to get that lob play at the end. Also, no mention on the Q-Richardson blocking foul call when he got clobbered by perkins..
horrible blocking call with 30 seconds left, forehead blocked a R elbow
Carl Landry had 31 pts, 10 reb, 1 ast! Are you kidding me?
@13 and @14
Ummm not only did they lose to the Celtics BUT they actually beat San Antonio on the back to back and then went in and beat Orlando….a team they have continued to lose to….so ya guys they’re playing like shit winning 7 of 8 games….UNREAL they lost to the Celtics but managed to beat 2 really good teams….yup they are shit!
Dummies
Dwight – gotta step his game up!
I wasn’t gonna say nuthin yesterday when his TOs led topoints, points that eventually were the margin his team lost by.
But he’s gotta step it up. 11 TOs. ELEVEN!!
OK, he scored 20 points last night. BUT…
1 TO led to Derozen scoring 2
1 TO led Amir to scoring 2
Defensive 3-sec TO led to Antoine scoring 2
Another TO led to Bargs scoring 2
An offensive foul was answered by a Hedo 3-pointer
Another TO and Lil’ Romeo’s BFF wettin’ another j for 2
Forgot, Antoine hit a 3 off Dwight Butterfingers
DW gets a tech and Vince Carter’s mini-twin, gets a gimme for 1
Dwight fouls Marco, Marco hits both for 2
That’s 19 points off his ball handling and decision making. He scored 20. That’s a net of ONE.
They lost by 5…gotta step it up!
And what’s with JJ taking 14 shots?????
2nd behind RAWLEW.
Only making 5????
Orlando must be thinking AllStar break or sumptin.
Lakers lose to Clippers. And it’s a home game for them no matter what. I guess this evens out Dime’s rankings.
Cleveland totally justified.
Just talkin’ smack because certain ‘Dimers’ love to complain about “supposed biases” and “media darlings” so they rant when KOBE’S TEAM is slighted in favor of the OTHER GUY’S TEAM.
And you know who the OTHER GUY is. I don’t have to name names.
@ BigCov
Tim to fucking show up. Dammit. The Raptors? Bullshit?
Tim to fucking show up. Dammit. The Raptors? Bullshit.
I dont give a damn how bad Vince Carter is in a slump right now, you give him the ball when it’s seconds left to tie or win the game.its only fuckin regular season games, this is how u build team chemistry and trust factor among each individual guy on the team,especially your most important players, right now SVG is all over the place with this team,I believe its confusing the hell out of his players. Vince lives in those moments..Shots like that would help Vince out of his slump for further games, if he had made it..Besides JJ hasnt had that type of pressure since his Duke Days and pressure busts pipes as the sayin goes..And It was just last year I seen VC hit a game tying 3 vs the Raps to send to OT and to top it off grabbed a fuckin reverse alley-oop to win the game as shot clock expired, I mean wtf who does that shit to win a game….
SVG needs to stop with this bullshit 3pt system, they are not the Suns, he has 2 of the most Athletic Players of all time in D12 and VC, and his system is not getting the full potential of his best players period, and when your best players are suffering your team is going too, and with all that said Orlando has the 4th best record in the league still…I really like u Van Gundy, but u need to get your shit together man WTF is up…..Im Out Like Agent Zero….One
@ sans – whats the problem? You a Magic fan? Agent Zero on your fantasy squad? Why you trippin?
You meed to go watch the 4th quarter of that game before you lose it on another man’s opinion.
Raps didn’t get a foul call until like 1 minute left in the 4th. Like the announcers said, Orlando ain’t that good a defensive squad. Redick drivin baseline and foulin out Bargnani on that weak foul call was when it got “Donaghy” uncomfortable.JJ shootin 11 freebies? Joke
Good poise by the Raps cuz that fourth had home cookin written all over it. Go watch it again and tell me I’m lyin.
@ Brogden
@LakeShow84 — He’s got a point, though. I didn’t see many L.A. fans on the site today saying anything.
B DIZZLE. When he plays ball wth a purpse he’s something to watch. He politically correct stated they were going to beat the lakers. In a polite way he said were just as good as the lakers. How many shots did Kobe take yesterday with his hurt? Cant anyone step up. Anybody that remotely resemebles an actual basketball player in today’s league. Mario Chalmers SUCKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKS.
Yes J.Oneal deserted on the help side but you feel asleep & played the screen wrong. Then you pointed at the end to make matters worse. What about overtime. Got drugged by Rondoooooooooooooooooooooooooooo(All Star)
Coby Karl waived by Cavs signed by Nuggets. You guys cut Andre Barrett again for what? Shavlik Randolph also waived. He was called up & didn’t play. The sound reasoning in this. Was??????????????????????????????
What do teams & scouts actually be thinkinggggggggggggg??
Also just FYI. Kobe & Michael Jordan carried the ball more than A.I. or any other so called street legal moves used & whistled on less known players. Can Kobe get a tech for his scowl down of the referees. I actually hear ask.”What are you looking at” I’m kobe didn’t you get the memo,text,or call. I don’t miss”
The N.B.A. where owners,commisioner,coaches,fans that can actually afford games have no clue.
How can we globalize the game? While were hurting here in the states? By stretching & maxmizing the dollar with the handling of the league. Your comprising the actual product of sport & basketball. If any team loses 1 star their lottery. When a bad team gets a gem like Tyreke or Brandon or Blake it usually doesn’t equate to a turnaround. Duncan was lucky to walk into that situation with Robinson. No David the Spurs & old man problems/bankman may not have any chips. Also are the Knicks & Nets moving in the direction of being European or cross seas teams. It won’t work. I don’t care how it’s told. Some of our worse D3 players are still better than their best as a whole. The average fan(ME) doesn’t count when weighing in on statiscal figures. Players themselves can’t fathom how much of a business the L really is. No compassion,or care for their players. You get hurt you might as well disappear. What can you do for me or NEXT?
Why do you think this younger generation tries to maximize the dollar? It just business. Dont hate the players literally hate the GAME. Ricky Rubio is going to be a bust in this league? I just know similar to how I predicted Brandon Jennings would take off. You have to have talent to know it.
You ever notice how when Kobe, or any other player really has an injury, it doesn’t bother them when they win. When they lose though, they say it was messing up their game. It’s kinda like in pickup ball when a guy drives to hoop and gets hacked. If it goes in he won’t say anything, but if he misses he calls a foul.
I have no idea what to make of the Lakers right now. At this point, it wouldn’t surprise me if they win the whole thing or get bounced in the secound round.
I never realized Odom was that arrogant. He always struck me as a pretty humble guy. Anyone else notice that?
Just an off topic question, what level of education do you have?
@ 30
no man, odom has been arrogant his whole career, thats y i hate him so much
@Control
More or less the same as yours. Dropped out in 8th grade & have been winging it ever since. Is that a way of discrediting my points or cursing at me. Are serious or joking. Words don’t really hurt me. Comment gangsta. Take it easy. I almost logged off when I saw that. See how easy I could interpret your comment & get on the defensive.
AYE CUZ I BEEN STUPID SILLY BUSY TODAY lol
And all i have to say to Brogden and you Austin is NO ONE thought the Clipps wouldve won.. So unless you guys are certified predictors it still dont hold up in my eyes lol.. Maybe if yous guys wouldve said “and since we can see the Lakers losing their upcoming matchup against the Clips we decided they should stay in the 2 spot..”
Did anyone say that?? and we lost to the Clips.. OKAY..
Who still has the best record in the NBA??
And shit was an away game!
lol that red and blue is ugly compared to the eyetastic purple and gold colors lol
@ 35
you playin right… when da celts lost to da clips lakers fans shot they mouths off and now u lose and what? nothin man btw, i hope u kiddin when u said it was an away game
you know watching the Clips they can be a playoff team.. A contender?? Nahhhhhhhh but a good 7th-8th seed playoff team..
They match up good at the skills spots.. well MY main 2 skills spots.. PG & C.. When Baron plays like he has purpose, dude is franchise player (See Golden State)..
And ill even say when he plays inspired hes a top 5 IF NOT top 3 PG.. oh well, if’s dont bring you championships..
Kaman is solid offensively and grabs boards while Camby is a BOMB backup who can give a different look offensively wise.. when they get Griffin back they front court will be solid.. plus Bdizzle and Gordon thats a talented team.. and their 3 spots is average at the least with Thornton and Butler.. Shit if not for Butler’s D and early surge we wouldve won that game..
And with all that said, 50 bones says we KPOW them next time..
@ Got Beef?
Ill shoot my mouth off about the Celtics even if they win so dont be surprised..
get at me in May and hopefully we can watch “The Los Angeles Redemption”..