Gilbert Arenas Thinks David Stern Is Mean

No way around it, Gilbert Arenas has been absolutely crucified in the press the past few weeks. After last night’s game against the Sixers, Agent Zero was obviously the center of attention with the large group of reporters present. If anybody saw those post game interviews, knows how big the gun incident has gotten. One particular journalist was very aggressive with Arenas and was basically interrogating the Wizards guard with a barrage of tough questions.
True to his personality, Arenas tried to keep things light. He was also cautious of downplaying the seriousness of the situation and tried to choose his words carefully (for Gilbert standards anyway). At times he looked annoyed with the aggressive reporter but for the most part, kept a cool head. The best part of the line of questioning was when the journalist asked Arenas if he expected commissioner David Stern to be tough on him in regards to handing out a suspension. Gilbert responded, “I mean, Stern is mean.”
Arenas denied any wrongdoing and suggested it was just a joke that went bad.
“If I really did something wrong, it would bother me,” Arenas said. “I would feel remorse for what I did, but I didn’t do anything.”
“We know what’s out there is so far from the truth”
When pressed about whether he is a victim, Arenas hinted he was.
“I don’t know,” said Arenas. “It doesn’t bother me what you’re writing. I mean, you can slander my name or whatever, it doesn’t matter. I’m still alive; I’m playing basketball. That’s all that matters.”
He was also questioned about being interviewed by detectives on Monday. Arenas said he was nervous and thought the interrogation was going to be intense like in the movies, but rather it was in a conference room and there was a lot of laughing and joking going on. He added that, “There’s no charges against me now. I turned myself in. I was willing to talk to the DA myself.”
Arenas appeared confident that he will be cleared by police and is hoping that the media will man up and give him an apology in the future.
“At the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, all I want is a ‘sorry,'” Arenas said. “Apologize, maybe just small-print, just one person do it. That’s all I want.”
Im sorry your such an idiot. Im sorry I used to read your blog. Im sorry I bought an agent zero t-shirt. Im sorry your swagger is still there but your J is not. Im sorry you got a big ass contract and then missed 2 years of ball. BUT MOSTLY IM SORRY THAT NICK YOUNG AND DOMINIC MCGUIRE ARENT MAKING ANY MORE VIDEO BLOGS!
until something happens either legally or with the league, this is a non story now. stop it with this shit already.
there is nothing more to say/write until some action is taken.
Agreed, Heckler
I think Arenas is right.. but he shoulve used the term asshole..
@ Heckler..
YOU say that but when they dont write about it some whiny ass foo pops up here “come on DIME no write-up on Arenas??”..
they get paid to write so let them write..
I agree with lakeshow, if you are sick of it then dont read it, simple as that. this is the biggest story in the NBA right now so good luck going anywhere and not seeing it.
Are you guys kidding? Carrying guns into a locker room is a big deal. Particularly when there’s no permit to actually have those firearms in the District of Columbia. Gilbert clearly doesn’t get it, but he’s looking at prison time similar to what happened with Plaxico Burress… the only difference is Gilbert didn’t Cheddar Bob himself in the leg with his own gun like an idiot.
I’m actually pissed that Arenas thinks he can get away with this. If any normal dude on the street was caught with multiple firearms in a stadium, charges would be pending. Hell, they’d probably be put on some terrorist watch-list, no joke. I like Gilbert as a person, but I think he should be made an example of because pro athletes shouldn’t get special treatment
Well Gilbert, Kobe, Lebron, the Celtics and all the foriegn players would probably disagree with you on that statement. Look at all the wonderful things hes done for them..
What kills me is how does it go from being on the chair? To guns being drawn on each other. Who fabricated such a lie? Is the real question & problem. It’s like the leaking of the Rihanna picture. Does anybody remember her eyes being close. Which made it seem a million times worse. Send someone a regular photo of you wth your eyes close. How does it look? Media has totally screwed this up & is putting pressure on Stern to react. He shouldn’t until all investigations are final. The only reason I see him going overboard here is to save his face along wth the leagues. It really wasn’t that serious. Does anyone really know what happened. This question was posed by Sharpton to the media”Did he have guns while Obama was there”?
Gilbert’s interview last night along with D’Antoni one after the Nate explosion. Was must see tv. The embarassment of Mike & Gilbert handling the press better than they thought. They were upset they had nothing & tried speculating every & anything. Handled it like a pro. Aside from this so called blunder yes he is a very intelligent man. Who just so happens to be a Great basketball player battling back from a major injury. Where’s the story in that. Who knew signing that contract would bring that much animosity. That’s all you hear. 111 million how could you. If he were making league minimum would it be a story.
Has anybody thought about the fact that maybe he actually wants the damn thing voided. So he could just get back to playing the game he loves. The media & folks don’t even no why they hate him. Why haven’t I heard anything about all the good he does for Arizona & Washington DC itself.
@rubal
LOL. LMAO. That’s right lay down the law. Give him the chair. He should never see daylight ever? Don’t have a heart attack. Are you really that mad or distraught over this situation? What message does it send out? Check yourself before check others. Try it.
Well I tried to type just “sorry” but after Submiting the Comment it said “Your comment was a bit too short. Please go back and try again.”
I tried.
LMFAO @ POPPI GEE HAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHA
he’s not lying, I tried and it did the same!
Did it ever occur to any of you that Arenas, Crittenton, and whoever else was present in the locker room incident made-up the whole “unloaded guns on the chair” story to downplay the incident?
Who knows what really happened? Only those in the room. And if one of your boys was looking at losing a $100 Million contract over some gun-play, you’d probably all put your heads together and come up with a “harmless practical joke” story too.
He bought these “unloaded” guns to the areana to keep them away from his kids?
HAHAHa LMFAO Yah right.
@Heckler
There you have it…
@eyes
Ok, checking myself…
Oh, looks like I’ve never been charged with felony gun possession. Or any felony for that matter. Guess I can continue checking Arenas for the retarded move he made.
The only thing that pisses me off about it is that he thinks he can get out of it by saying “it was a joke! it was a joke! i’m gonna want an apology from everybody else when this is over!” It’s almost like the retard has no clue he could potentially see jail time for this. That kind of arrogance/idiocy pisses me off
gilbert arenas = fail of the decade. Seriously, guns in the locker room??? In the middle of a 111 million dollar contract?? Fail.
thank youu have it…
thansk There you have it…