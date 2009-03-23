Gilbert Arenas Will Only Play Home Games

With all of the rumors about Gilbert Arenas‘ possible return, this “plan” couldn’t have been foreseen. First he was going to come back after the All-Star break. Then he wasn’t going to come back at all. Later, he was going to return for the final five games in the season.
Now, according to a text message that Arenas sent to Ivan Carter of the Washington Post, he’s going to return on Saturday and only play in home games – except in Cleveland.
“Ur the first to get the truth. I’m playing Saturday against Detroit. And I’m only playin home games but I will play in Cleveland. Me and Cleveland fans have this love, hate relation.”
Carter recounts a conversation that he had with Gil about whether he was going to play on Friday, Saturday or not at all this season, which really sheds light on the way that Gil views his role in DC.
On Saturday, he said he was thinking of dressing for all of the games but not necessarily playing until he made up his mind about “how he was going to play.”
Yeah, that’s what he said.
If it wasn’t clear before, it should be crystal now. Gilbert calls the shots in DC.
Source: Washington Post
What’s the point? He should just wait until next year.
The Wiz are fucked next year… when your 100 million dollar man who can’t stay healthy is calling the shots like he’s MJ, thats a big ol’ red flag, no?
100 bucks he gets injured again
Its Ivan Carter, not Ivan Miller
I’m sure he will get injured again too but hope he doesn’t he’s one of my favorite players.
So what? He comes back to play 15 minutes a night for 5 games, and probably shoot 4-15 as he gets back in the flow. yawn…
HAVE THE SAME EXACT FEELINGS AND I HAVE BEEN TELLING MYSELF ALL OF THESE THINGS FOR THE PAST YEAR !!! the most over-rated, over-paid, selfish, snob, faker – GILBERT ARENAS..
First off, he misses the whole last season with an injury, last season. Fine. He comes back in the post-season to play for first-round vs. the Cavaliers. They go down two games, and what do you know? Mr. Arenas is injured once AGAIN. He lets his Wizards get stomped by the Cavaliers for the 3rd time in a row. What happens here now, is that Mr. Arenas promises that he will likely return in the beginning of the 2008-2009 regular season. The offseason rolls by, and Mr. Arenas gets a HUGE six year, $111 million contract. MOVING ON… the regular season rolls around, and guess what? After having minor arthroscopic surgery to clean out debris in his surgically repaired left knee, Gilbert Arenas posts a 2,210-word blog entry in which he said he will likely return from the procedure between mid-December and early January.
I’m sorry, I’m not even a Wizards fan, but Gilbert Arenas is a selfish, sorry loser, and he does not deserve teammates like Caron Butler and Antwan Jamison. These guys are obviously fighting their butts of to keep the Wizards competitive.
In my opinion, they should trade this overrated, overpaid jerk immediately. Once they do that, they will be able to move on and start rebuilding.
HES A FLUKE
He should just wait until next year…watch him re injure his knee again.
Gilbert as a person is very selfish, heck Gilbert as a basketball player is very selfish, but he does score a heck of a lot of points
Gilbert as a person is very selfish, heck Gilbert as a basketball player is very selfish, but he does score a heck of a lot of points….when healthy that is
it’s IVAN CARTER
Brooks Lopez, welcome to the show
This dude coulda been a hell of a publicist if that b-ball thing didnt work out.
I say give him a chance. He has obviously had enough rest and time to heal his injuries. He is going to play a few games this year just to get back in the flow of playing in a real game. This way, there is less pressure for his first game next season.
He needs to have a huge season next year to win back his all-star status and earn his 110 million contract. Just wait and see…
so what if he plays or if he is selfish or whatever. he made a ton of money by playing baskbetball, more than all of us combined. and since its all about money, who cares what he is doing now.
Is it too late to call Gil a bust? He hasn’t really played in two seasons, he’ll never live up to that contract, and he acts like he’s still a superstar..he’s only a superstar in his own delusional thoughts.
U gotta understand also that Gil puts asses in the seats too. They prolly wanna brighten the mood for the Wiz fans for next season. Not a bad move. And I dk why Gil gettin so much hate on here, he can score str8 up. They are a 4-6 team in the East when he healthy
And here I thought the drafting of Kwame Brown was the dumbest decision in Wizards history, not anymore… Giving a shoot first, overrated PG superstar money coming off of multiple knee injuries has destroyed and will continue to destroy Washington for years to come.
Good job Kwame, you are off the hook for being the worst decision.
Shout out to JMAC and C Burner, I am with you two on this clown.
Gilbert Arenas wasn’t given all that money to play ball he was given all that money because he is the Wizards mascot. lol.
don’t get why there’s so much hate on a guy who’s not ready. He had multiple surgeries on the same knee, his jumping knee. If he can’t play, there’s no point in rushing him out and risk reinjuring it (again).
Watch, Gil is going to critisized as Marbury was. Listen, it’s not Gil’s fault he has that contract, he was just being smart and he got his money. Washington didnt have to match anyone’s offer because they never gave anyone the chance to bid. They could’ve done like the Hawks and J.Smith but they messed up, not Gil.
The management in Washington is looking more and more disfunctional. First they make Jordan pick Kwame, then they trade for Stack, atleast that got them Jamison, then they jump out and go all-in for Gilbert before considering his market value, just stupid.
yeah it is a management problem I finally saw that when they gave Gilbert that ridiculous contract.
jmac
who would take him?? hes a douche and he shoots his team out of games
Wow i guess the man is calling all the shots now lol rriiiiiggghhhhttttttt..
He had one good year as an All-Star and many above average years before that.. Shit Amare’s better with all his baggage i dont think he is worth that much money.. How u going to give a man 100 milli before u see if his surgically repaired knees can even hold up??
i cant blame him for takin the money.. shit he even had to give some back so they could resign Jamison.. go figure..
Its so hard for a 1on1 player to come back and play after that much time off.. You kinda get a feel for the game and you know ur spots to play YOUR way..
With that much time off he has no feel and since all he does is score he wont be the same for a lonnnnnggg time.. if at all..
a real PG should never drop 60.. unless he got 8+ dimes in there too..
@ Lakeshow even if he has 8+ dimes he shouldn’t score 60.
hibachi is back baby
Every one who is hating on Gil is a idiot.The guy got hurt doing his job and it’s sad that you all keep calling him this and thats.Let Kobe have the same situation with him goin on and u all would be sucking him off like Jenna Jameson on cock.The guy has rested so he could come back a full power like a smart person.If he came back to early and got messed up again u all would still be giving him the biz.SDFU if don’t understand the value of waiting until your physically ready to play a physical game. “Boddy Approved”
Uggghhhh I’m from Maryland and I have hated hearing about Gilbert for a year now. Not because I hate him, I just hate thinking about how his injury and utterly ridiculous contract. It depresses me!
@ Tha Boddy
I feel where you are coming from but the problem with Arenas is he has CONSTANTLY been talking about coming back.. first it was the beginning of this season.. Then it was January.. then he says it might not be so bad if he didnt come back and they move into the lottery.. then he says after the All Star break..
he should say he is coming back the day before he PERMANENTLY comes back.. telling everyone BS is just a way for him to still be in the spotlight and his ego can breathe free.. i feel you but im with everyone else saying he needs to be a man and put up or shut up..
Can anyone please shed some light on who this Gilbert Arenas character is? Haven’t heard of him…
This is an insult to all his teammates who work hard and practice for him to say he’s gonna just play home games. I don’t see how any of his teammates can respect him after this. If he can play, then play every game. Not just the ones you want. If you can’t play wait until next season.
i feel that you guys constantly rip on my favorite player….[close 2nd = Rajon] but Gil was doin his thing til he got injured…n he sure knows how to get a message board rockin. n everyone still talks about him…whether its bad or not.. whether ur defending him [i always] or whether ur constantly hating on himm [some of you]
i mean i honestly LOVE Gil..n like when he tells us these comebacks..it just puts a damper on our Wizard Spirits…but were in last place with only 10-15 games left..
i hope gil does well….thats all i can ask for. because im sick n tired of u haters hating on him because what has the man done to upset u?…
@ LakeShow84
Look most of you might not know this but the Wizards personal are the reason why Arenas has not come back earlier.They wouldn’t give him clearance and without that you can’t play.The monitor any and all things he does to make sure that he does not mess himself up.Think of it like this your boss tells you that you can’t use the sauna cause you have a heart condition then puts cameras in it to make sure of it.Do you 1. risk getting fired(or in Gil’s instance have your contract voided, or 2. enjoy the sauna and enjoy a high chance of getting facked up…you decide
I’m a hardcore Wizards fan only afew stations from Chinatown and i’ve only been to about 7-8 home games this year mostly due to my work schedule but i’ll find a way to get my ass to one of those games he plays in. He did the DMV well big time when we needed it and now we gotta let him start his return to glory
gil’s swag is phenomenal