Gilbert Arenas Will Only Play Home Games

With all of the rumors about Gilbert Arenas‘ possible return, this “plan” couldn’t have been foreseen. First he was going to come back after the All-Star break. Then he wasn’t going to come back at all. Later, he was going to return for the final five games in the season.



Now, according to a text message that Arenas sent to Ivan Carter of the Washington Post, he’s going to return on Saturday and only play in home games – except in Cleveland.

“Ur the first to get the truth. I’m playing Saturday against Detroit. And I’m only playin home games but I will play in Cleveland. Me and Cleveland fans have this love, hate relation.”

Carter recounts a conversation that he had with Gil about whether he was going to play on Friday, Saturday or not at all this season, which really sheds light on the way that Gil views his role in DC.

On Saturday, he said he was thinking of dressing for all of the games but not necessarily playing until he made up his mind about “how he was going to play.” Yeah, that’s what he said.

If it wasn’t clear before, it should be crystal now. Gilbert calls the shots in DC.

Source: Washington Post