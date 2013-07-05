Gilbert Arenas Will Still Be The 3rd-Highest Paid Player In The NBA Next Season At Over $22 Million

While we wait on Dwight Howard‘s decision, here’s something to make you cry heading into the weekend: Gilbert Arenas, who hasn’t played a NBA game since May of 2012 with the Grizzlies, is going to make $22.3 million next season. In other words, Arenas will be the third-highest-paid player in the league behind only Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki.

In the summer of 2008, Agent Zero signed a six-year, $111 million deal with the Wizards. (It was actually a pay cut. Washington had originally offered him $124 million.) He’d play just two games the following season, and then in 2009-10, everything went downhill with the infamous locker room gun incident. The following December, Arenas was traded to the Magic. Orlando eventually used their amnesty clause on him after just one disappointing season.

He’d have one final shot with Memphis during the 2011-12 season, but appeared in only 17 regular season games and barely played in the playoffs. All this time, because of the amnesty clause’s regulations, Washington and then Orlando were paying him his salary.

Amar’e Stoudemire, Carmelo Anthony, Joe Johnson, Pau Gasol, Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Kevin Durant round out the top 10 highest paid players in the NBA for next season.

