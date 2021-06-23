One fun element of the Phoenix Suns’ postseason run is the way that they’ve added in-arena entertainment when games have taken place in their building. Arizona’s very own Jimmy Eat World had a halftime concert during the conference semifinals, while Tag Team came to Phoenix Suns Arena to remind everyone of their favorite March Madness commercial during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

For Game 2 on Tuesday night, the team extended an invitation to another band from the state: Gin Blossoms. The group best known for heat rocks such as “Follow You Down” and “Hey Jealousy” announced the news earlier in the day, and even made it a point to pay tribute to legendary Suns player Charles Barkley.

Who’s coming out to the @Suns game tonight? We’re honored to be playing at halftime! #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/8zMRu8fcXH — Gin Blossoms (@ginblossoms) June 22, 2021

Then, I don’t know if you’ve ever had plans before, but you usually have some time to kill before you go do whatever that thing is. So Gin Blossoms used the time to get into it with a fan of the Denver Nuggets, the team that the Suns took down to make it to the conference finals, by repeatedly getting off jokes about the franchise.

Who did your Nuggets book for tonight? https://t.co/ws2bRzGnbw — Gin Blossoms (@ginblossoms) June 22, 2021

Tbh, we’re playing one more game of the Western Conference Finals than the Nuggets… https://t.co/NLqxURxQ5c — Gin Blossoms (@ginblossoms) June 22, 2021

Because most Suns things seem to come back to this dude at this point, we even got a “SUNS IN 4” reference out of the band, although this had a slightly tweaked version of the hashtag.

I will be honest: I did not anticipate, at any point in my life, witnessing Gin Blossoms talking trash on the internet because the Phoenix Suns just swept the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs. But to the victor go the spoils, so go off, Gin Blossoms.