Giveaway: 2010 Los Angeles Lakers NBA Championship DVD

Chances are you tuned in to the NBA Finals this June. Other than it being the most-watched Finals in nine seasons, and the series going seven games, the Lakers and Celtics also have two of the strongest (if not the strongest) fan bases in the League. So for all you fans out there in Laker Nation, here’s your chance to take home a personal all-access, behind-the-scenes pass for the archives.

Features on the DVD include “Sounds of the Playoffs,” “Top Plays of the Year” and exclusive interviews with Kobe, Pau, Fisher, Artest, Odom and Phil Jackson, among others. So if you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:

What was your favorite Lakers memory from the 2010 NBA Playoffs?



Leave us your answers below in the comments, and we’ll pick the best one as the winner. But if you can’t wait, the 2010 NBA Champions DVD retails for $24.99 and is available on NBAStore.com. Check some clips from the DVD below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.