Giveaway: 2010 Los Angeles Lakers NBA Championship DVD

Chances are you tuned in to the NBA Finals this June. Other than it being the most-watched Finals in nine seasons, and the series going seven games, the Lakers and Celtics also have two of the strongest (if not the strongest) fan bases in the League. So for all you fans out there in Laker Nation, here’s your chance to take home a personal all-access, behind-the-scenes pass for the archives.
Features on the DVD include “Sounds of the Playoffs,” “Top Plays of the Year” and exclusive interviews with Kobe, Pau, Fisher, Artest, Odom and Phil Jackson, among others. So if you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:
What was your favorite Lakers memory from the 2010 NBA Playoffs?
Leave us your answers below in the comments, and we’ll pick the best one as the winner. But if you can’t wait, the 2010 NBA Champions DVD retails for $24.99 and is available on NBAStore.com. Check some clips from the DVD below.
“I want to thank my psychiatrist” Game 7 at the end LAKERS CHAMPIONS (first post game interview) it trumps all the highlights of any of the games. HOW CAN THIS NOT BE IT?
Ron Artest thanking “everybody in my hood,” “my doctor” and “my psychiatrist” immediately following game 7.
Yo, I ordered this almost as soon as the final buzzer went off….just got it at the end of July. Pretty dope video (if you’re a Lakers fan)
Oh no. C Money beat me to it. My comment was submitting. Haha. Time to think of something else.
My favorite moment had to be Fisher going coast to coast with a monster AND 1 in Game 3.
Cheers, all the way from South Africa.
For me, it was the whole Finals series against the C’s. I mean, what more can a Lakers’ fan ask for? You’re playing against the hated rivals and you just lost to them two seasons ago where they embarrassed you on your home court. Beating them this year was the ultimate payback and the Lakers probably closed their championship window. This Finals series is mos def a memory that I will never forget.
Favorite moment of the playoff game 6 vs the suns kobe hits the shot to put the game away and gives alvin gentry a tap on the backside….Gametime
for me, it was being at Game 7, watching my Lakers pull it out and then being in the locker room with the Lakers and their families, being hugged by champagne soaked Lakers, holding the trophy and just basking in a great victory that ended another championship season!!! if i never go to another game in my life, i will be satisfied!!
my favorite moment was when yall where giving that black mamba t-shirt worned at the parade and I spent a couple of hours trying to come up with a story to post, so that I would win the t-shirt. then I spent the next weeks checkin if I got it, but you never gave it away. those waiting moments were my favorite ones, even though the playoffs were over
Ron Ron’s tip in against the Suns game 5. Reasons why:
1. No one expected it.
2. His face and bromantical embrace of Kobe afterwards.
3. It gave him the confidence he needed in the next series.
4. I was so happy yet surprised when it happened, I spit beer all over myself.
Kobe scoring 23 straight points, just shy of Isiah Thomas’s record including19 points in the third quarter of game 5.
Ron rons “clutch” 3 pointer towards the end of game 7… It pretty much defined the Lakers season – Go big or go home!
My favorite moment(s) is seeing Andrew Bynum finally grow into a man. He coulda taken the easy way out and shut it down…but I think he wanted to prove to people that he is a winner and wanted to be a part of something great. Seeing him limp at time, reminded me of a poor mans version of Willis Reed. ;)
I’d have to say Artest stepping up in game 4/5. When jackson finally starting putting plays for him to get in the groove. He was definitely a difference maker. And also stopping PauL Pierce to 40.8% from the field helps also.
Best moment from the NBA 2010 playoffs would have to be the entire 4th quarter of game 7. As a laker fan, you couldn’t have asked for something better then that. Kobe’s reaction after the final buzzer wasn’t bad either :)
My favorite moment was game 3 of the finals when Derek Fisher lifted us to a victory. He has the heart of a champion and all the plays he made were amazing topping it off with an AND1 over 3 celtics! Then the emotional interview at the end of the game, even made me get emotional. That’s our Fisher tho, gotta love ’em and gotta love the LAKERS!!!
I absolutely loved the OKC – Lakers first round series. The youth and potential of the Thunder against the experience and championship group of Los Angelas proved to be must watch TV every game. Game six was a nailbiter ending with the series ending tip in from an rebound off of Kobe’s miss with .5 seconds left.
My favorite memory is game 7. No longer standing the garbage banter of the “ABC/ESPN” broadcast team (love TNT!) and the dogfight the game was, wanting the Lakers to win badly.
I took my 7 & 8 eight old sons out to the drive way and play some street ball with the local kids till the game was over.
I could hear the eb & flow of the game from many of the veiwing parties on the block. Once the game ended you could hear the celebrating crest over the as another Laker chip was in hand, as lasting memory also the sharing time & fun of teaching my sons. later.
When Kobe stepped up to guard Russell Westbrook, who had been killing them for the 1st 3 games. that was the nail for OKC. they never recovered from that, they sure did try though.
Mamba always wants the tough assignment, not just the tough shot!!
Adam Morrison sitting on the pine! Enough said!
My favorite moment was when the final buzzer rang at the end of game 7. Nothing more satisfying then beating your long time rivals.
What happened to that black mamba tshirt giveaway? To the best of my memory y’all never announced a winner.
One more win an Kobe can’t use one hand to show people how many rings he won…
My favorite moment was the Boston Celtic Fans Chanting “ugly sister! ugly sister!” (referring to Khloe) when Lamar Odom would come on to the floor. I’m a Laker Fan and thought that was very creative.
In terms of basketball play, the CAVS whoopin the Lakers On Christmas Day. That was something they needed. Laker Fans booed and let them have it. I think at some point during the playoffs that was enough to remind them, to work hard and nothing is for certain.
game 7 BABY!! and defensive game
I want this because I am a die hard kobe laker hater for life and my friends are always on kobe’s dick and i hate that shit. If I win this, i will rub it on their faces so bad, it will make up for their relentless kobe gay love.
Sasha vujacic coming in cold during game 7 and putting the game away at the line. he gets extra points for fixing his eyebrows before doing it too
Favorite moment was when Ray Allen burned the Lakers at home with 8 three-bombs, tied the series and stole homecourt. You can just feel the shock and the air taken out of the Staples Center that night.
Win the DVD, burn it and watch it melt… LOL
Ron artest late 3 and his post game interview!
My favorite moment of the finals was when Phil Jackson subbed in Vujacic to finish off the game. Although he was not seen for most of the series, Vujacic came on in the nerving end of the game. Once he got fouled, I am sure many Laker fans were anxious about the situation at hand: free throws with the ball in the Machine’s hands. Vujacic sank both free throws, and Phil proved again that he has 11 rings not just because he has had great players, but also because of his genius in crucial situations.
Artest playing his role and hitting a buzzer beater
I gotta say the play of the series for me was DFish’s 3-point play in Game 3. That, and the few plays he made before that was straight GANGSTER. He put EVERYTHING into that game.
Lakers against the Suns in Game 5 of the 2010 Playoffs. Kobe Bryant again shows the world what postseason greatness can be. Bryant scored nine points in the final 2 minutes, including what looked like an impossible 23-footer with Grant Hill in his face. Then, a quick tap to the leg of Alvin Gentry as if to say “So, how’d you like that?” That clutch performance capped off by the tap was my favorite moment of the Lakers 2010 playoff run. “He makes incredible normal.”
So who wins?
My favorite memory from their playoff run this year had to be Artest’s tripple that put them up 6 with a minute to go in Game 7 of the Finals. It was a dagger in the last minute of the biggest game of the year. It also felt so good to see a guy who had been questioned all year for struggling to grasp the triangle basically ice the game. Artest was huge in the Playoffs (Suns GW too), but that was my favorite…especially since June 17 is my birthday. I needed that shot to go in after watching them get murdered by the Celtics on my 21st bday two years before. Sweet revenge.
My favorite NBA Finals memory is Shannon Brown’s one handed alley oop slam dunk in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Congrats to sdot for the win!