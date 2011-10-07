Giveaway: Copies Of NBA 2K12 For Xbox 360 & PlayStation 3

You’ve seen the commercials, you’ve read the reviews, but now it’s time to get in the game. Everyone’s been talking nonstop about NBA 2K12 since it dropped this week, and if you’ve been holding out on getting a copy, we’ve got you covered. Want to get your hands on the game for Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3? All you have to do is answer the following question:
Who is the greatest NBA player you’ve ever played with in a video game?
The best answers will win, so make them as detailed as possible…
Kevin Durant
Bo Jackson from back in the Tecmo Bowl days!
…hut, hut, hut, hut, hut, hut, hut, hut, hut, hut, hut.
Greatest Person ive ever played with in a video game has to be Michael Jordan without a doubt.
Charles Barkley in Barkley, Shut up and Jam – he was unstoppable! He was the highest rank player in the game. Also loved how his character was “Sir Charles”
Mike Vick in Madden 04.
and on the low, Rashard Lewis/Ray Allen were unstoppable in NBA 2k7 from 3, sneakily one of the best teams to play with
95-96 Michael Jordan is the best player I’ve ever played with and there’s no debate about it. His Airness. Air Jordan. The Cover Boy. The best player on the best team of all time. A shut down defender with FREAK athleticism, he lets me take the other teams best wing player out of the game. With his skilled all around offensive game, there’s no way any defensive team can slow down the bulls when he’s feeling it. Unbeatable.
I would have to say, Tracy McGrady in NBA live 06-07 because you would just switch him to PG and he could rain threes over anyone. It was like he couldn’t miss.
the best player i have ever play with was michael jordan.i never watch jordan back when i was young, i wasnt really in to basketball at time. but watching film of him and hearing about him, i and most people agree he was the greatest player to play the game of basketball. he was never in the game till nba2k11 , 2k12. playing 2k11 just made me feel like michael jordan, acrobatic layups, shooting over defenders no problem, clutch when the game is on the line.. he was great. now owning a copy 2k12 would make the whole experience of michael and other legends better.
Kobe Bryant
Carmelo Anthony in 2K11 is unstoppable. he has the midrange jumper than never misses and enough handle to get by anybody on an iso.
Any player on USA basketball back on Sega. That’s when they had the special dunks and every player was unstoppalbe from the free throw line in.
Shaq in NBA Live 2004. dude was just unstoppable. its easily one of the greatest games, awesome graphics, amazing teams. Kings, Lakers, Spurs, Mavericks. the game was too sick and the teams were stacked as hell. thing is i dont even like Shaq but he was just too good in that game, the team as a whole was too good. Kobe, Fox, Fisher, and George. DAMNNN. if i got double teamed just kick it out wing and get a 3 pointer. wish i could still play that game on xbox 360.
since then i havent even played games that much, i had 2k11 which was a good game. but Shaq and NBA live 2004 was BEAST.
The best player that I have ever played with is young Michael Jordan from NBA street volume 2. From the classic hip hop in the game to hoopin on top of buildings, to chain link nets and dunkin on EVERYONE with his signature gold chain swangin. After the last two 2K games, NBA Street volume 2 is classic. If you want some, get some, bad enough . . . take some.
Kobe Bryant in NBA Courtside 2: Featuring Kobe Bryant. They also had this amazing arcade mode where you could score 20/30 points with one move.
NBA 2K12 – PS3
In NBA 2k5 or 2k7 (forget which, I had both, but probably 2k5) my dad used to play with really cheap tactics, somehow he found that Tinsley was unstoppable going to the hoop and Krstic was beast mode on the boards. I’ll never know what he was doing messing around with the Pacers or Nets. So anyway I got mad and I found my own cheap combo with the Pistons and Rip Hamilton.
I’d continually get the ball to Rip and stand at the top of the 3pt line. I’d pump fake several times in a row until he either fouled me and I’d get 3 shots or he’d bite and I’d take an uncontested three. I can’t remember what his 3pt shooting rating but he was lights out from that spot and I’d end up scoring 50 points with him. Take that, Dad.
Once, there was a version of NBA Jam for NCAA basketball called College Slam. Also put out by Acclaim, it has been derided for being universally crappier and less fun than the original, for really no good reason – it just substitutes some of the best catchphrases for not-as-equal collegiate appropriate versions, like “KEG PARTY!”
Anyway, I still love/d it. The best player by far in this game, which was put out in the mid-90s, was an anonymous center on UMass – by the way, all of the players were unnamed, as the NCAA tended to do – who was the game’s version of Marcus Camby.
The UnCamby was completely unstoppable – could run the court, jam super hard, swat the living crap out of the ball, had pretty good stamina and also much like the real life Camby, could dunk from the three point line. And like the real Camby, when you won with UMass in the game, you quickly had to vacate your Final Four victories and start all over again with a different team.
The greatest NBA player I’ve ever played with in a video game has to be Michael Jordan. Watching Jordan on TV was great no matter what team he was on. Being able to use him on NBA 2K11 was fantastic. I’ve been playing NBA video games basically my whole life and M.J. never really was in the games back then. I remember typing his name in on the Create-A-Player screen in the old NBA Live games on the Sega Genesis and all of his stuff would pop up like it was magic LOL.
terrence williams in nba 2k11 .. people would suspect why id pick the rockets but in this game he is amazing. so athletic and buckets from 3 pt line. he is a virtual double of lebron james in the game And can easily take over the gAme with 50+
I’d have to NBA2k11 – Carmelo Anthony, and 2K10 – Brandon Roy. They both have the most similar features with the easiest release on a jumpshot(from anywhere). They can draw fouls while in mid-air and still make the feasible 3-point play possible. Their defense by rating was considered subpar, but watching them run-through screens to be on pace with their man was immaculate.
Used to play as the Rockets in 2k7. On defense I’d just lock on Yao Ming, and patrol the paint. Every time my brother went in the paint I’d swat it and yell “COLD SOUP!”
Every NBA video game usually has that one player that is overrated and unstoppable and can do anything, such as Jr Smith, T-Mac, and even Von Wafer. However there’s one player i’ve always loved to play with and watch play and that’s Dwyane Wade. At 6’4 he’s a shooting guard that can do everything, shoot, block the big guys( Brook Lopez for example), dunk on big guys( Varejao and Perkins I don’t need to say more), and shoot well from inside. In the video games I play Wade is no different than he is in actual life. Seeing him pull up on the rim in the game like how he does in real life hypes me up. And that’s where it all starts where I reenact all his moves, shots, defense. My opponents whether it’s the a.i, a friend, or a random person I’m playing online is always left shocked by my extraordinary performance with Wade. There are even times where I’m paying online where the opponent pauses the game and does an instant replay of the amazing play I just did with Wade. I still haven’t bought 2k12 for my ps3 and I’m hoping you guys could hook me up so I can get back to showing everyone: Dwyane Wade!
For some reason, if you placed MJ at center in the original LAKERS vs CELTICS, he could not be stopped. My friends hated me for that.
Everyone keeps giving the usual answers: Jordan, Barkley, Durant – even Ray Allen. This doesn’t take into account the irrationally unbelievable players to ever step foot on the virtual hardwood. I’m talking, of course, about NBA 2K2 Anthony Mason and NBA 2K3 Ruben Patterson. When you can go off for 60 with players who have no sense putting up more than five shots a game, you have found the ultimate exploit. When playing with these poor Bucks and Blazers teams, the person you play against will have to also use a lesser team they are not used to playing with. This is when the magic happens – Patterson goes off for 54 points, hitting shots from all over the place, slicing through your defense, and taking home Player of the Game honors. Your friend is stunned, and $10 dollars richer, you shrug your shoulders and play it cool knowing that Patterson will go for 58 the next game.
Without a doubt, it was Damon Jones from NBA Live 06. Seriously. He was racking up 60 points in 3 minute quarters
Baron Davis in NBA 2K7 (I may be wrong) was the most OP player a basketball game could have had. He was unstoppable in every sense. There wasn’t a spot on the court that he couldn’t score from. I remember it was one afternoon when I was just playing my franchise when I dropped 109 in a game with 5 minute quarters and the difficulty set at its hardest (hall of fame?).
I love old school basketball games on the nintendo, etc and I also love these new realistic games like this past NBA2k11 but I’m not gonna lie, the mid 2000s basketball games were a perfect mixture between the ease of old games to just pick up and play and the new realistic games where you have more control over the players.
Not just one player, but two: Shaq and Kobe in the early 2000’s when the 2K series just started. Growing up in LA was incredible in itself, and being able to play as my heroes was even better.
They were the most unstoppable combo in video game history, let alone league history.
Kobe’s lockdown defense, ability to alash to the hoop, and knock down jumpers on the perimeter made him one of the most complete players in the game.
In combination with Shaq’s rebounding, defense, and killer post game, the Laker teams I played with in the early part of this century were unbeatable. Having played every 2k basketball game since their release, I still have the fondest memories of playing with Shaq and Kobe.
I really hope the legends mode continues to expand so that the Laker teams will be included and fans can relive many of the great moments that re-established the Laker dynasty.
i would have to say t-mac when he was on the houston rockets. he was unstoppable. it seemed like he made every shot.
I think it would be easy to say Jordan but I’m not. Just imagine for a while he wasn’t even on most of the NBA games. The person I’m pick is Robert Horry. Since NBA live when he played with the Rockets this dude always hit big 3s, dunked on people, and blocked shots. He was able to do this on all skill levels and all the different NBA games. He made some type of play with any of his teams (Rockets, Suns, Lakers & Spurs)
It’s a toss-up between two of my most vivid memories growing up and hoopin’ virtually:
1. Tim Legler, NBA Live ’96 (PC): I remember being at my cousin’s place since they always had the freshest gear/toys, and playing my oldest cousin in a game of Live. He was the Seattle Supersonics (RIP), while I played as the Washington Bullets. My team was stacked with Fab 5 alums Juwan Howard and Chris Webber, not to mention SHEED (“Ball Don’t Lie”)… a formidable group to take on the dynamic duo of the Glove and Reign Man. Despite this showcase of all-stars, little did we know that the player of the game would be none other than Timmy Leggs, fresh off his victory in that season’s 3-point contest. All I remember was Leggs going HAM. He was lights out in the game tying an NBA record with 12 three pointers, and dropping a total of 57 points. I eventually lost the game in double overtime, but I wouldn’t have had a chance without Tim Legler doing his best Larry Legend impersonation in the game.
2. “Davidson”, NCAA Basketball (SNES): I’m hopping in the “way back machine” for this one… My first ever game on Super Nintendo was NCAA Basketball, where my Dad and I had some epic battles. Of course, this was an NCAA game so no one in the game was actually modeled after existing players (I think). However, there was a dude with the last name of “Davidson” on North Carolina who was nice. If you gave him any distance from beyond the arc, you’d find his virtual jumper in your eye. I’m pretty sure he averaged 40 a contest and I only beat my Dad once when he played as UNC. After all these years, I can still hear my Dad cackling after Davidson hit yet another three ball.
Greatest player I’ve played with is Allen Iverson. Agility and quickness, crossovers, assists, dunks and even blocks to say. Allen Iverson may not have had height, but he truly had heart. A 76ers legend and rare player and specimen ended.
It seems in every 2k edition there is always one player who is unbelievably good in the game. Last year it was Marcus Thornton. If you were going through Association mode he would always average around 20 a game. The dude would make mid range jumpers as if he was Dirk. Whatever team I was in association mode I’d try to sign him to the mid level exception in the offseason and he would be one of my top players the following year.
But on a serious note, I’d say Lebron in NBA 2k8 was too good. Playing with friends it seemed if you were the Cavs you would be in every game because all you had to do was bulldoze your way in the lane with Lebron and he’d score or get fouled. Not to mention he would have Boobie Gibson and Wally Szerzbiak in the corners waiting to hoist threes if he decides to pass. Kind of feels nostolgic now since James doesnt go to the rim with authority anymore
Mitch Richmond in NBA Live ’95 was unstoppable. You could drop 70 on anyone just popping threes in transition as you fade out of bounds with the turbo button. Great times on SNES.
straight up Larry in Jordan vs. Bird. This game had me locked in for hours and I took on my idol with the only white guy who got any love in video games. I felt like I was battling for my entire race at times. The game made me sweat, tremble and yell words that my parents would have beaten me for. Bird was lights out though, slower, couldn’t jump as high but lights out. Get a rhythm and you’d made Jordan hang his head.
Shawn Kemp before Lebron was dunking everywhere I hadnt seen anybody leap dunk on you and be so cool all in one moment. I mean if you dunk on sombeody and get dap from the player you dunk on thats love. Or maybe how he energy could get him from one side of the court to the other go behind the back palm the ball and kiss the rim. how do you double pump while sombeody is blocking your shot duck them and dunk.
From NBA 2K3-2K8 and NBA Live 2003-2007, the greatest player I have used in my opinion was Tracy McGrady. I was guaranteed to drop at least 30 pts, 6 assts and a 20 point win. I literally saw my opponents tremble whenever I chose the Magic or the Rockets. Whenever T-Mac touched the ball, my opponent would sweat due to being nervous because he was in for a long game. Only once where I actually had a close game with McGrady and let’s just say I relived his 13 pts in 33 secs game against San Antonio.
To this day I never lose with Kobe Bryant on my side. From NBA Live to NBA Street vol.2 to 2K11 I dominate.
Although he wasn’t healthy much, that never made a difference in a video game. YAO MING! I mean how can you stop a 7’6″ Center in a video game?? As offensively gifted as he was?! Back to the basket, facing up, or a 18-20ft jumper…You couldn’t use the “hack a Shaq” approach because he was the best free-throw shooter on the team. Don’t you dare driving on Yao with even your best finisher because damn near EVERYTHING was being rejected! Pick and Roll with him a T-Mac??!
Kobe Bryant. I never lost a game in NBA 2k10 using him! he made all the cluctch shots he had to and even made some clutch steals! Sometimes when I was down big heading into the 4th quarter, I’d tell my friends “it’s Kobe time” and I’d end up winning haha. He can do anything wanted in the video game just like in real life: driving in, dunks, fade away, post game, floater, 3 pointer, free throws, steals, blocks, crazy passes….he can do it all! #Kobe!!
Gilbert Arenas in NBA 2K9/10. Agent Zero in his (video game) prime was a beast. I would pull up from 5 feet behind the arc and nail treys on every other possession. It would drive my friends crazy. Because at the end of the day, what’s better than hitting a game winning jumper? Hitting a game winning jumper while yelling “Hibachi!!!” in your friends face.
Definitely Tom Chambers in Lakers vs. Celtics for Genesis (came out in 1991). For some inexplicable reason, Chambers (depicted with some sweet golden hair and a Jersey Shore-esque tan) was able to dunk from the three point line! It was literally unstoppable. Oh and he performed a double-pump while soaring through the air. Michael Jordan? Larry Bird? Magic Johnson? They had NOTHING on TOM CHAMBERS.
Kobe Bryant easily. Dude is beyond athletic, fast as can be, and he can stroke it from just about anywhere. I can remember playing w him, if you were anywhere near the paint, my man was going straight up and throwing it down. Im not even going to mention the pick and roll with Pau. You played with Kobe, there was a great chance you were ending the game with a triple double
NBA Live 2002…This was Jordan first return to videogames and to the NBA to play for the Wizards. Only he wasn’t the best player in the game that title belonged to Wilt the Stilt Chamberlain. There was a mode where you had to beat Jordan 1 on 1 with any player to be able to use Michael Jordan in the game. I swear I spent weeks trying every guard in the NBA to beat his airness and it couldn’t do it. Until I tried something different and that was using a center. With Wilt’s size and strength all I had to do was back Jordan down the whole game and slam the ball when I got close enough. Jordan never scored a point even when he did end up with the ball Wilt was to tall to get shots over and he’d grab the rebound everytime.
Kobe Bryant no doubt! Great arsenal of moves and an unmatchable set of skills. I used to kill everyone with the Lakers using Kobe alone. Automatic with every shot and I mean every shot, plus he can get to the hoop with ease and throw it down. I remember having a tourney with some friends and absolutely destroying them, all thanks to Kobe. One guy got so mad, he whipped the controller and broke it. Good times, 2K times.
Larry Bird in Jordan vs. Bird: One on One (tiger handheld) was the best player I’ve used in a video game. His jumper is water in that game.
I remember a few years ago, I had the NBA live with Gilbert Arenas on the cover (was that 05? 08 maybe?) either way it was the last year i played live.
It was kinda arcade-y, and I was looking for a challenge. Since I was using the Wizards (Gil’s my dude and we kinda look alike so it’s like using myself), I decide to start Oleksiy Pecherov at PF, thinking it would challenge me a little bit. Well, his release was so easy to time, I had this dude raining threes. And for some reason, he was relatively quick for a PF, so I was able to pump fake and drive for the dunk at will.
(fyi- i never edit player ratings or create my own player. I always do franchise/association mode with one team until the next year’s game drops.)
Normally, I tend to try to play as close to a real basketball game as possible in video games, so using 5 minute quarters, my leading scorer in a season usually has between 12-17 ppg. Oleksiy Pecherov averaged in the upper 30s in ppg. After 2 seasons, i had to trade him because using him was even easier than using Arenas!
So yeah, Oleksiy “buckets” Pecherov.
Kobe Bryant
with his hard work and all the haters in the world
he still proves them that he is one of the greatest nba players in nba
My man Derrick Rose on NBA 2K11 is the best I played with. His crossover and ball handling skills mixed in with his speed and strength make him unstoppable. He also get matched up with every point guard in the league and you know how that goes against D Rose. A quote from Bulls announcer Stacey King “Too Big, Too Strong, Too Fast, Too Good!” Also with him winning MVP at 22 and leading his squad to the most wins in the NBA last season his only going to get a ton better. Hook it up so I can see how much better he is.
Allen Iverson in Nba Live or the 2K series he tore some shit up
@Comment number 2
Bo Jackson ALL DAY. Walter aint nothing to mess with either. I hate playing against them because one you call the wrong play, they will effortlessly break off an 80 yard run.
Ben Gordon because he makes it rain 3s in 2k11 or J Rich because he can 360 eastbay on fast breaks