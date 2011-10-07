Giveaway: Copies Of NBA 2K12 For Xbox 360 & PlayStation 3

You’ve seen the commercials, you’ve read the reviews, but now it’s time to get in the game. Everyone’s been talking nonstop about NBA 2K12 since it dropped this week, and if you’ve been holding out on getting a copy, we’ve got you covered. Want to get your hands on the game for Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3? All you have to do is answer the following question:

Who is the greatest NBA player you’ve ever played with in a video game?

The best answers will win, so make them as detailed as possible…

