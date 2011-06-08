Giveaway: Customize Your Own adidas adiZero Crazy Light

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
06.08.11 7 years ago 137 Comments

Last Friday, the adidas adiZero Crazy Light hit stores across the county. But if you’re looking to stand out from the pack, know that you can also design your own on miadidas to have the freshest pair on the block. Don’t have $165 to spend? We got you covered.

Our friends over at adidas hooked us up with codes for two loyal DimeMag.com readers, so now we just need to figure out who’s going to win. If you’re interested in getting your hands on one of these, here’s all you have to do:

1. Become a fan of Dime and adidas Basketball on Facebook.

2. Answer the following question in the comments below:

What’s your all-time favorite pair of adidas Basketball kicks and why?

We’ll pick the two best answers this Friday. Good luck!

