Giveaway: Customize Your Own adidas adiZero Crazy Light

Last Friday, the adidas adiZero Crazy Light hit stores across the county. But if you’re looking to stand out from the pack, know that you can also design your own on miadidas to have the freshest pair on the block. Don’t have $165 to spend? We got you covered.
Our friends over at adidas hooked us up with codes for two loyal DimeMag.com readers, so now we just need to figure out who’s going to win. If you’re interested in getting your hands on one of these, here’s all you have to do:
2. Answer the following question in the comments below:
What’s your all-time favorite pair of adidas Basketball kicks and why?
We’ll pick the two best answers this Friday. Good luck!
My favorites have to be the first Kobe Adidas shoe, or the Crazy 8’s as their known now. I got em when i was 9, they were the first pair of basketball shoes I ever had and are the reason I love the sport so much
I am a die hard allen iverson fan, but Tmac was my second favorite player. I loved his Tmac 3 allstar edition sneakers, when one was shiny blue and the other shiny red/orange…I bought them and I was the flashiest looking player on the playground. I dont remember well but I think I bought two pairs, one blue and one red, and did what he did on the allstar game, which was wear one blue sneaker and one red sneaker.
Adidas Men’s Pro Model Team Color Basketball Shoe. Why? I had always worn Nikes before my sophomore year in high school when my basketball team was required to buy Adidas team shoes. I hated the clam shells. I hated anything that didn’t “protect” my ankles. I hated Adidas. But surely these shoes wouldn’t change my attitude toward the three stripes? Wrong. Until the Kobe VIs, these shoes have been the most comfortable to wear and the grip is amazing. I loved the minimal design. As a basketball player who has messed up ankles and always rolls them, I never rolled it once with these shoes. I loved the way I would tie my laces in these shoes. I’m very skeptical about my ankle security and comfort but I wasn’t concerned one bit with these. Oh, and my team made it to the playoffs the only time in ten years when I wore those. Dope.
The Pro Model were my very first kicks and they will always be very dear to me as I remember how I wore them almost every single day.. I remember seeing almost everybody wearing those shoes here in Puerto Rico and it made me feel good knowing that I had a pretty good pair of shoes. The Pro Model is the reason I’m the basketball player I am today, and I owe it to adidas. I love the adidas brand and I’m very impressed with the Crazy Light as I’m saving money to buy them already. adidas is and will be my favorite brand for a long time.
My first and favorite Adidas are the original Tmac one’s. Tmac at that time was just starting to become a good player and with me i just started getting into basketball. He was my favorite player in the league at that time and as he was getting better so was I.
I loved the shoes to death and was the only one with them at my school. I had the blue Tmac orlando jersey to match as well, i had the sickest outfit LOL.
I had them for years and beat them to death, been looking for them on ebay for awhile but cant find them. There are the one and only Adidas i have ever loved.
For me, my favorite all time pair of adidas Bsketball shoes will always be the Gilbert Arenas signature shoe, the GilZero. Slick but aggressive, like it’s namesake, the GilZero was the shoe that started me on Adidas for my owncourt game after a decade long obsession with Nike. I initially bought the shoe to support the former LA player who had scratched and clawed his way to superstardom, but after the first time I played with them I was completely hooked. The GilZero was light and comfortable, and surprisingly offered stability that was unexpected in a low top, and will always be one of my favorite kicks ever.
Back in seventh grade, I had a dream of being the next great player to come out of Cincinnati. This was 2000 when Steve Logan, Kenny Satterfield, DerMarr Johnson, and Kenyon Martin were holding court for the Bearcats. My older brother’s high school team had qualified for the division 1 state finals and my family made the trip. I was as much of a junkie back then and I made my parents buy me tickets for all the games. We went to the Division 3 State semifinal game to see Canal Winchester play some school from Akron, St. Vincent-St. Mary. I had people telling me all over that there was a freshman on the Akron team who was the best player they’d ever seen. I’m sure you can guess who that wise man was talking about. Anyways I saw this freshman dominate both the semi’s and the finals. I also noticed his shoes: Adidas Pro Models. That was first thing I did when I got home, begged my parents for a pair. Eventually I got them and wore them out at the swim club outdoor courts and telling everyone how this freshman “Levar” James was going to be the next great thing. The sad part of the story is though I mimicked the future King’s shoes I never replicated his game, getting cut within 2 days when I entered high school, but still kept playing on with intramurals through high school and college. Always wearing the Pro Models.
Adizero Rose. From 6th grade to freshman year of high school I had always been a benchwarmer for my school team. I was always been slow to drive the basket until my sophomore year when I bought a pair of ridiculously light Adizero Roses. I started every game of the sophomore season and was one of the leading scorers partly because the weight of those amazing shoes.
Though not very flashy, the Adidas Pro Model are my favorite all time Adidas basketball kicks. Everytime I see one on the court or put on a pair, I can’t help but to remember every drop of sweat, every suicide, every layup drill from playing with my old team in high school. Adidas was our shoe and as a group we went to war with them on. Though we were from a small school of under 800, we played together as a single unit and beat much larger schools on our way to the state playoffs, where we finished in the top 8. As a current freshman in college, I will always look back on my times as part of that amazing squad and remember that in our Pro Models we took on the world as a team, no egos no attitudes, and more often than not we won.
The Adidas Pro Model 2G shoes. I liked how Adidas gave the classic a new century twist. I love how they fit on my feet. They have that lock in place feeling on the ankles and they are so durable. Back when the Celtics and Nets had met in the playoffs back 2002, I saw Antoine Walker rocking the black/white patent leather Pro Models and how he was shooting 3’s and doing the Shimmy really made me fall in love with them. Then I see Nick Van Exel wear all the all white patent leather Pro Models and that really made me love them. I had a limited edition sky blue pair that I used to rocked with my Tracy McGrady Orlando Jersey, but my 3 favorite pairs of the Pro Model 2’s are the all black, all white patent leather, and black/white patent leather.
All 3 of my babies. Adidas need to bring all of them back.
Definitely the TMAC II. After rockin the Penny II for awhile I had to find sneaks that are comfortable and speaks my game. I also have the TMAC 3.5 Olympic Edition but its aight compared to the II’s. But now that Tmac is almost retired, I really cant rock them jenks in rec leagues anymore. Seriously, who in their right mind will respect me for wearing a “washed out” players sneaks? I got mad love for TMAC but we all know he’s almost done. The only way I can get mad respect now is if I wear legit sneaks. My jersey number has always been number 1 because of Penny and TMac. Drose is a perfect match and will continue that trend.
The Las Vegas edition of the Gil Zeros. These shoes were just awesome, great color scheme and flashy. Also Gilbert was my favorite player at the time, these came out when he was lighting up everybody in the league. So they were a must have to me
the adidas adiZero crazylights gotta be one of my favorites. its currently lightest shoe out there right now, the overall shoe just looks nice, i can only admire having pair of them. Plus derrick rose is my favorite player. i recently discovered dimemag and i am new to twitter. i search up adizeros on twitter see what people had to say about the adizeros crazylight. i found out great amount of response of people wanting the shoe. also found out about this giveway which lead me here for the adidas adizero crazylights! I am glad i found out about this!
My favorite is the KB8s, AKA The Crazy 8s. It’s design was ahead of it’s time.
My all time favorite Adidas kicks would have to be the Adidas TS Creator Team. They were the first Adidas shoes i got. Before them i use to wear cheap shoes from Walmart. I got them two years ago for my birthday. I’m not very tall person but i’m very fast and these shoes really helped me get even faster. They gave me a big pop to my game making me jump even high than before. Although i still can’t dunk, I can still get the rebound over most people. After 2 years of owning them the grip on the bottom hasn’t gone away a single bit. I can still create amazing crossovers. These shoes put my game onto a different level. The inside soul has deteriorated significantly. On my left shoe, the heel part, on the inside of the shoe, has gone down almost one centimeter. you can see the red but i still love them. These make me the fastest player on the court, i can only imagine what the 9.8’s will do!
my all time favorite adidas shoe is the Adizero Rose 1.5, i like the design of the shoe and the black, white and red colorway. plus those are MVP shoes right there.
I did the Adirose shoe giveaway and heard nothing about who won. Kinda turned off since there was no post about who won that contest(why Rose deserved MVP)…man up!
My all time favorite Adidas basketball shoe has got to be the Tracy Mcgradys TS Creators. Just the name alone makes me wanna go out and create. First off they crazy light, im guessing not 9.8oz light but once I put them on I feel like im wearing a 2nd pair of socks. Not only are the light weight but they wrap around your foot like they molded to your feet. A lot of shoes (hyperdunks) promised me that they would make me feel secure, especially in the forefoot area, but the Creators are the only real shoes that made good on that promise. i think it has something to do with the laces and how they tighten once you tie your shoe. Once I make a cut or boost for a jump I don’t feel like my foot is moving around in the shoe since its securely attached to my foot, which im thinking has to increase my reaction time somehow. Another reason why i love this shoe is the upper ankle support and cushioning around the ankle area. Ive twisted my ankle twice in one game wearing cheap ass And 1s and don’t like the feel of raw material against my skin(blisters) when I wear my AFs to ball in or how the Huarache dig into my ankle on any movement I make. so not only does the Creators make me feel safe while balling but the level of comfort it provides puts it over the top. The Creators have real good traction on the blacktop also, usually a lot of my shoes will wear down and bald at the stress points where I cross over and spin and these shoes are a lot more durable then others and still haven’t failed me after 3 years. Maybe the best thing about my favorite shoe is that they don’t make my feet stink, LOL, but for reals whenever I take them off my socks aint all soaked like I jumped in a puddle of rainwater. Lastly I think the 3 stripes on the foot makes them look super hard when wearing pants and they aint bulky so they cool untied with shorts too….TS CREATORS!!!
Im usually cool with Adidas shoes. I got a few pair now that i rock, Pro Models from 09′ i think, along with my clima cool shorts and sweats. but these new shoes are ugly as hell.
Why anyone would want a shoe that light is beyond stupid. How many NBA players need to roll their ankle before the shoe companies realize that “lighter” doesnt equal better.
I think it’s a money thing. It must be cheaper to make these so called “lighter” shoes because you use lesser cheaper material. Give me some heavy shoes that would protect my ankle any day over a pair of shoes that are like playing in some damn flip flops.
the adidas ts creator (t-mac) my favorite shoe. adidas shoes to me had excellent support. t-mac’s were hot back than, i still have mine and this shoe was great for me. i would like to say thanks to dimemag for the review of adidas ts creator back than, it made me go out and buy the shoe. Now stumbling upon this makes me want to go buy adidas adiZero crazylights. but there is a chance to win this giveway.
I forgot to add, I need a new pair of basketball sneakers, my old ones are pretty messes up lol
@crossphaded
the winner has been emailed and the prize sent out…lol
Antoine Walkers Adidas Equipment Real Deal “Feet You Wear” those are the best shoes that Adidas has ever made. I know that I’ll probally here it because these were Toine’s shoes, but back then what PF/SF was really better all-around then Employee #8? Dude was a complete monster(until he fell in love with the 3ball)a point forward that could bang & rebound, but also handle like a guard, and hit the deep ball. Those shoes were ahead of there time, and under appreiated.I’ve never worn a pair of shoes that instanly fit to my feet, and remember these came out in 97 before all of the fuse, and flywire material. I felt like I was walking on pillows, if I could find them in my size I would defintly grab them.I’m not even a Adidas guy, but I can’t hate on nice kicks Toine’s shoes where on point.
Let me take you back – 2002. I was a junior in Harding University and looking for a basketball shoe that I could play indoor and outdoor in. The problem was that I sweat a lot and my feet would be on fire with a shoe that didn’t breathe very well – this was especially the case when I played outside.
I went to my local sports store (Hibbet Sports) and browsed. I was usually a Nike guy, but the college is in a small town and simply didn’t get many “fashion shoes.” I decided to try on a shoe that looked like it had zippers running up the sides of it. The Adidas Climacool. Now, say what you will about Nike’s innovation team, but Adidas had the breath-ability on LOCK with this technology. As soon as I took a step I could feel the shoes vent the air in and out. I was in love. Couple the air vents with the hard toe cap and I found a shoe that could withstand the heat and rugged surface outside and be just as comfortable inside. For performance and technological advancement reasons, the Adidas Climacool is my favorite Adidas basketball shoe.
@chicagorilla
“Why anyone would want a shoe that light is beyond stupid. How many NBA players need to roll their ankle before the shoe companies realize that “lighter” doesnt equal better. ”
so if your shoes weighed 50lbs and my shoes weighed 9.8oz who do you think is gonna burn who? lighter equals faster and maybe you still dont know but FAST DONT LIE. any basketball shoes you wear no matter how light or heavy or if your taped up or not can get you injured. the only way you can 100% not roll your ankle in any shoes is if you have no ankles at all. maybe if the crazylights were low tops you could make a good arguement that theirs no protection but since they not and most of the league are using them now its seems your opinions are beyond logic….9.8 aint the number of times i light you up!!!
Tmac II’s. The all blue ones! I couldnt afford them at the moment so I had to buy the all blue Wal-Mart editions. People even thought I had the real thing. This was back when Tmac was throwing alley-oops to himself off the glass every All Star game
craxy 8s!!! still a head turner on and off the court.
My favourite is without a doubt the adiZero Rose 1.5. The stability and transition of the adiZero Rose 1.5 is still a revelation and much of that owes its thanks to the new SprintFrame technology. Brought to the basketball market in the adiZero Rose 1.0, it provides a smoothness in transition few shoes can match. No slappy feeling, ever, was found. I constantly felt my feet rolling into my next step or cut no matter my position or activity. It also is built into the shoe to help prevent any unnatural ankle rolls, and between the high heel cup and low foot placement in the shoe, I never once felt any danger of rolling over. That is one of the many wonders carried over from the old Feet You Wear into the new Puremotion.
The leaps and bounds in comfort and cushioning while losing none of the court feel and fit make it a no-brainer. It is what a second signature shoe should be: an evolution of the preceding model, improving on the good and eliminating or improving the bad. If I remember correctly, another Chicago legend had shoes that followed the same pattern.
Oh, and did I mention they almost make me feel as fast as Derrick Rose? Almost.
Fast don’t lie.
The adidas T-mac 2 hands down. Hear me out. I managed to find a pair for $40, the Olympic version too. The problem was, I’m a size 10.5, but all they had left were size 12’s. That didn’t stop me from buying it though, and I played 3/4 of a highschool season in such a big size. Oh hell yeah did I get those blisters, but that didn’t change from it being the best adidas ball shoes ever.
Superstar shelltoes baby! White with the UNC Blue stripes.
I used to wear them out like Run DMC did, until that one day I met my friends out at the park to play ball. Since they were the only shoes I had with me, ballin’ in em I would do. We never kept stats back then, but had we, the stat sheet would have read “Vinnie V messed around and got a triple-double.” I played ball with those shoes from then on until the fronts busted and became Opentoes.
I have a feeling that rocking these Zeros out as street shoes would make one feel like a superhero of sorts and I’d like the chance to do so on the house.
It’s not always easy being a girl who plays basketball. All the hot shoes and gear are made for men. I love men’s basketball shoes but never could find the perfect pair that fit me. That was until I found the Adidas pro model. You know how they say when you know you just know? Well when I put these shoes on for the first tine I knew I had found a great pair of shoes that I could hoop in. Nothing fit my very much narrow yet long foot like the pro models. I wore those shoes throughout my 4 years in high school; to the point where they had holes in them, the in sole was worn down, and the stitching came undone. That’s what I call ballin in your shoes till you can’t anymore!!!
I like the Adidas KG Bounce All Star edition for the Las Vegas All Star Game. I think they came out in 2007.
@panchitoo
Do you even watch basketball or are you just some shoe junkie looking for a free shoe?
Dude, Derrick Rose rolled his ankle in these shoes several time in the playoffs and when he wore his other so called “light weight” shoes during the season.
And Derrick also wears ankle straps made by addidas.
There were more rolled ankles and sprained ankles this year than i’ve ever seen in basketball. Every night there was someone on sportscenter or NBA tv with a rolled ankle. Adidas with their lack of ankle support in the 2010 shoes, and Nike for the last 3 years have put out some of the sh!ttiest shoes i’ve ever seen.
I coach basketball and many of my kids wear the 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 Nikes that have come out which are very light in weight, yet they roll their ankles on the slightest movements! Give me a pair of Air force ones or the Adidas Pro Models, and I bet you have no chance “burning past me” because while i’m standing up straight, you’ll be on the ground holding your twisted ankle.
my Adidas only bring good news
and they are not used as selling shoes
they’re black and white, white with black stripe
the ones I like to wear when I rock the mic.
I would have to say
the best Adidas around the way
are the ones worn by Run DMC
and Jam Master Jay.
LOL rolled ankle has nothing to do with the shoes. learn to move your feet and you wont have a problem.
You honestly think Nike has put out crap the last 3 years? your either a hater or just a crackhead because they put out some of the best basketball shoes ever as of late.
I wear lows all the time and i dont roll my ankles and if i do i dont get injured.
My favorite pair of Adidas has to be the Concord Mid with the strap. It was my last year of college hoops in 2000 and I wanted to go old school. So I donned a headband and the icy white Concords.Too bad the kicks ended up working out better than our season….#wesucked
hands down the Crazy 8s. got everything u need in a basketball shoe – comfort, grip, support. ball in em all day, everyday.
My favorite Adidas basketball shoe of all time, has to be the T-mac 2. Back during those days, my favorite player was Tracy McGrady. Being not a terribly great player, but a guy who tried hard, I did what I could to help my game. Getting those T-mac 2s, my swag was at an all-time high. Sure, I never grew tall enough to really be a good basketball player, but I tried my best, and my T-mac 2s were my best friend on the court.
After they wore out, and they wore out quickly because I played so much ball, I wasn’t able to get another pair because I had stopped playing ball. Mostly due to an ankle injury I suffered that kept me out of basketball for a long time. After which, I wasn’t competitive anymore and I stopped playing to focus on school. Years later, I’m back in the game playing for fun. I don’t have T-mac 2s anymore, but I absolutely love Derrick Rose and I think his new kicks are sick. Here’s to hoping.
I think the name of the shoe was adidas pro model garnett pe, these came out in around 06-07 I think. It was my first adidas shoe, I got it because garnett was my favorite player and the shoe look dope as hell. I wore it the first time and I was amazed by how comfortable it is and how amazing it looked on my feet.I loved the shoe so much that I couldn’t bear to throw it away even after the sole were full of holes. I also got the adidas bounce commander garnett pe, sad to say, it wasn’t as comfortable as the adidas pro model.
Favorites are hard to think of but I definitely have to go with my first, the Detlef Shrempf Adidas. Caught hell for wearing em but loved the black, green n white shoes and they felt real good around my ankles.
First-time champion Kevin Garnett,first time African American (real chance candidate) for president. Embrace Change ingrained along the upper ankle was the perfect compliment not only to the shoe but to the common state of the political world & to the all so important “NBA” world, the Celts are back so haters…EMBRACE CHANGE the “TS Commander” Vote ’08” DATZ WUSSUP!!!!!!!!!!!
Well i guess adidas where the first to introduce the low top way before nike that why it is the GIL ZERO and multi cushion , and beside i adore adidas cause they aint into gizmos they how to do a shoe right no air or stuff and better than any. But I guess my all time favorite gonna change now that the crazy light is here . lighter than the lightest of all basketball kicks and high top thats sure an all time favorite and all time greatest.
@chicagorilla
“Do you even watch basketball or are you just some shoe junkie looking for a free shoe?”
i just dont watch basketball i play basketball, by your question im assuming you just watch and coach it. and yes i am a shoe junkie, whats wrong with that?
like i said before the only way you can not roll your ankles is if you have no ankles or like BERT blasted you on that maybe your team doesnt move their feet correctly. you should read the article on how Derek Fisher has kept his balance and health up for so many season and teach your players that. D Rose dont even tape his ankles so that he can get more movement on his cuts and because of that fact he leaves himself more prone to ankles injuries.
ive seen people twist their ankles wearing hiking and working boots so wieght and shoes type cant protect you from the inevitable.
I have to go with the T-Mac 5’s. First of all, the hardwood looked sick in my opinion. Brings a whole new meaning to keeping your feet on the ground. Speaking of which, can we just talk about the traction? Great traction–that’s what I look for. I need to push off quick.
Then you have that neo-shoe-samurai gi (the straps) and it was all style. Think these things were just a gimmick? Just ask Shawn Bradley.
TMAC 4 in the red,white,blue colorway. Those things looked sick when we were playing a patriotic pickup game to honor some friends going to serve our country. Not to mention the stability and freedon to stop on a dime in those kicks! Wouldn’t mind slidin into a pair of crazy lights to get my ball on! 4th of July is right around the corner and I feel another game comin on with my boys who serve so proudly! They carry some big guns but I carry a killer crossover! Thanks DIME!
My favorite adidas basketball shoe are the T.S. Creators, the chauncey billups Detroit colorway. These are my favorites because of how lightweight they are. As well as how comfortable they are on my feet, which surprised me because these shoes are about a shoe size or half a shoe size too small. But when I wear them it doesn’t feel that way.
Big Ups to adidas for making some great basketball shoes!
adidas heat check i like the way the the adidas sign changes color
