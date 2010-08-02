Giveaway: Decide Who Wins The Converse Poorman Weapon

Two weeks ago, we had a contest to design your own Converse Poorman Weapon before they dropped for the masses. And from all the submissions we got, we figured that we’d let you guys vote on the winner. Below are the Top 5 designs and some design inspirations, so let us know who should see their pair come to life.
Dion Gardiner
Here’s a shot of my Poormans using the Raptors color scheme. I’m sure there’s a joke in there about how poor the Raptors are going to do this season, but I’ll leave that to you guys.
Jon Broyles
Nothing looks better than a fresh white shoe. Plus, a little contrast with an off-white/white body doesn’t hurt either. (Especially with the classic Converse canvas.) I wanted to go almost Jordan-esque with the red/white/black, but as cool as this shoe is, it needed something else. I’ve been super into purple lately, and a purple/red combo definitely delivers a punch. A black toe will keep them cleaner longer and looks dope anyway, and the purple laces brings it back around.
George Clausell II
The inspiration for my shoe is being easy to wear, squads I like in college basketball and one of my nicknames. I picked the combination of blue and grey because you can rock that color combo with multiple outfits versus something like a loud green which you can only wear with certain clothes. Also, the dark blue and grey rep my G-Town Hoyas and the Carolina or sky blue reps the Tar Heels who I also like. The shoe’s are also tagged with one of my nicknames, “The Mayor,” because I am way better on defense than offense. I would tell cats before or during a game, “Welcome to Shutdown City and I am The Mayor.” It kinda stuck. G2 is just my number in my line of family G’s. Dad is G1, me G2, and of course my son is G3.
Jhiam Marasigan
I’m still hurting from Brett Favre leaving, especially when he singlehandedly killed The Pack last year… TWICE! This would look good with my new Aaron Rodgers jersey and will definitely ease the pain when they play again next year.
Kyle Griffith
I called them the “Dragons 1 Hi.”
What do you think? Let us know in the comments below who should win.
I vote Broyles.
Doesn’t matter what colour you make it, shit still looks, smells and tastes like shit!
I’m kinda liking the sweet tones from Griffith
Broyles all the way
I VOTE BROYLES… HEEE’S OOONNN FIIIIRE!
BROYLES. ALL THE WAY.
Broyles shoe is hot.
Broyles!
Another vote for BROYLES!!!
I vote Jon Broyles, def the best color way
Kyle’s Dragon 1’s
K Griffith’s design is off the chain…by far the best color scheme.
K Griffith should win in a runaway!
Haaa control. Your so right, their all shit.
The G2 and Kyle Griffith designs are dope.
I vote for Dion’s
Purple laces all the way.
that’s constructive, thanks Control haha
I like Kyle Griffith’s, then George Clausell’s.
George Clausell II
Lovin the colorways on Broyles!
Personalization is mad corny.
Broyles.
The purple and red is a very now combination.
Broyles.
Dion Gardiner
I would take Jon Broyles shoe out to a nice dinner, sleep with it. Then never call it again.
Dion Gardiner, I’d actually buy those given the chance.
I’m going with the first ones Dion Gardiner’s joints, but George Clause’s are sick.
That purple on the laces wasn’t a good idea to me on Broyle’s joints. Even though it appears everyone likes them.
Dion Gardiner
GARDINER ALL DAY BABY… ALLLLL DDAAAAAYYY LOOONG. /LOCKS THREAD
Dion Gardiner’s shoes ftw.
Broyles’ should be called the Gardiner 2. Same overall aesthetic, but upgraded.
Broyles.
Hedo might not like the Raptor’s but I do. Dion Gardiner nice shoes.
George’s shoe
Dion and John’s pratically the same.
Jhiam’s only apply really if you a Packer fan or like Sprite.
Kyle’s are tight but bring the Denver Nuggets to mind.
Broyles’ mean.
First line should have said George’s shoe should win.
Only entry on the page is his/mine. I thought I won hands down lol. Where these other dudes come from lol. Plus yall (DIME) said:
“We’ll go through and pick the one we like the most, and post some of our other favorites as well. Once you’ve e-mailed us, drop us a note in the comments and tell us some of your design inspirations and why we should pick your shoe. Good luck!”
Anyway it’s all to the good, I am still top five dead or alive!
Ima vote cheesehead
The least shittiest is Brolyes…
Dion Gardner, Raptors shoe gets my vote
BROYLES IS THE ONE!!!!!!!!!!
The Dion Gardiner Raptors Shoe
I vote Dion Gardner!
I like Dion Gardners best. And I think Broyles are very similar, but I don’t like where he put the colours. Dion’s are better!
I vote for Dion Gardiner!!!
I Vote for Dion Gardner.
George Clausell’s are way better, like a pair I would actually buy.
George’s are better than the rest. His look like adult shoes and the rest look like something kids would wear.
Mr. Clausell’s should win.
I wouldn’t rock any of them by free choice, but if made to I would go with George’s.
Some of these shouldn’t even be up here.
In taking those look-a-likes out the equation I think you gotta go with George’s.
I just wish he hadn’t personalized them.
Dion’s FTW
I gotta vote for my fam. and even if he wasn’t fam. those other shoes are ugggly cept for the Jordan copy.
Still George should win.
Clausell deserves this. Purple shoe strings on black, white and red….really?