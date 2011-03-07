Giveaway: Deuce Brand G2 Watch

03.07.11 7 years ago 45 Comments

During NBA All-Star Weekend, Deuce Brand released its G2 lifestyle sports watch in front of a packed house of athletes, celebrities and friends in the MHL Penthouse at WaterMarke Tower in Los Angeles. Now we want to share part of the experience with you, giving a lucky reader the chance to win one. Check it out:

If you want to get your hands on this, answer the following question:

With 1.0 second on the clock, who would you want to take the last shot?

While the best answer will win, if you want to grab one, visit www.deucebrand.com.

