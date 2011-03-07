Giveaway: Deuce Brand G2 Watch

During NBA All-Star Weekend, Deuce Brand released its G2 lifestyle sports watch in front of a packed house of athletes, celebrities and friends in the MHL Penthouse at WaterMarke Tower in Los Angeles. Now we want to share part of the experience with you, giving a lucky reader the chance to win one. Check it out:
If you want to get your hands on this, answer the following question:
With 1.0 second on the clock, who would you want to take the last shot?
While the best answer will win, if you want to grab one, visit www.deucebrand.com.
LeBron James (stats don’t lie)
with out a doubt in my mind THE BLACK MAMBA!!! #7 on all time scoring list and he’s only moving up, most cold blooded player on the court, 5 NBA CHAMPIONSHIPS, what more do you want?!?!
The original closer/G.O.A.T. – Michael Jordan
Jamal Crawford (youtube it)
Gotta go to Melo. His pullup jumper is pretty unstoppable. Plus he can score from anywhere on the court easier than any other player in the league.
Kobe forsure, how many times did we see him make amazing shoots with little time on the clock. Even made shoots with the Duce Brand G2 watch on his hand, Now that skills!! HAHA
Ginobili.
Stone Cold Killer on any Continent
It’s all about the time leading up too the shot. Your going have your killers on the court taking that contested J’ with three guys draped all over them, the glory is will be all theirs and the minstrels will tell the tales.
But when I know my team needs too win, I’m putting it in the hands of a true poet on the court. A man that has been in the building putting up shots since before the killers even suit up. My man is going too follow the same paths he’s been following for years to get too the same spot that he’s taking his same shot from regardless of who has the unfortunate task of trying too stop him.
Like the clock work on the beautiful watch Ray Allen will hit the shot every time. The man is a stone cold basketball assassin and my choice for the man with the rock when it counts the most.
MJ. I don’t care how old he is now.
You gotta give it in the hands of Kobe Bryant. He’s the Black Mamba. He’s a dominant clutch player with that killer instinct.
It’s not about stats because if you’re team is already winning, you wouldn’t need to have to wait until last second to get that W. His awards, accomplishments, swagger and rings speak for themselves.
Plus, this watch is in Laker colors. What non-Laker fan would really rock this and not try to sell it on eBay or Craig’s List?
definitely Robert Horry in his prime. “Big Shot Rob”. But nowadays I would have to give it to Kevin Durant. He wants it.
Charlie Sheen. Winning!
I’d give it to Dirk Diggler on the free throw line elbow. He’s taller than most of his defenders and he’s got that turn around smooth fall away shot that goes in like butter- completely unblockable.
who else?! the one and only KOBE BRYANT! every shot he takes is amazing 1 sec on the clock or not.
i would have to say Allen iverson. He has made 13/33 game winning attempts. He was quick and with a simple screen can get a decent look.
Larry Legend
im going with “zeke from cabin creek” with 1.0 seconds on the clock in any regular season game, playoffs, or the finals from anywhere on the court. 63 foot shot in the 1970 finals against the knicks to bring the game into overtime proves that point, 46 point average in a playoff series show you how he steps up in big games and hes played in 9 nba finals, who can say they have that much experience? his name is not black mamba or big game james its simply “MR. CLUTCH” the one and only named by the late and great chick hearn. so if anyones getting the ball with 1 second left its #44 jerry west…
I’ll go with a less popular answer – D Wade. Pure shot, crazy first step, lots of bounce. Now someone please relay that message to Lebron…
Derek Fisher! Mr. 0.4 seconds and don’t forget his clutch layup (and one) from last year’s playoffs…and I’m not even a Laker fan, in fact, I’m a Laker hater.
Most people would argue that Fisher isn’t even the most clutch on the Lakers, but let me put more color on the scenario:
It’s tied 92-all in game 7 of the 2010-2011 Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets on the road, Lakers ball. There is only 1.0 second left on the clock. The crowd is going berserk and making it hard for the usual Zen-like Phil to concentrate and draw up a play.
Imagine you are Phil and you are thinking to yourself, “Screw it, I’ll just let Kobe do his thing. At least if we lose, it’s on him. But then again, do I really want to see ‘the face’ again if he does make the shot? I’m tired of that stupid under-bite look of his.”
The ref blew the whistle 5 seconds again, all 5 Nuggets are on the floor waiting impatiently, George Karl is screaming at the refs and telling them to give you a delay of game penalty, the refs are screaming at you to hurry up, or else. You’re sweating bullets because your mind is blank and conflicted on what play to call…then, just as you are about to tell Gasol to get ready to throw the ball in and let Kobe to do his thing, out of the corner of your eyes, you see a smoking hot blonde hotel housekeeper more legs than body, a true 10/10 beauty! You also see that the Black Mamba see the same thing and is already hissing and rattling his snake in her direction, completely oblivious to the game at hand.
If you are Phil, do you go with Kobe, or do you go with your old reliable Fisher who is focused as ever to make yet another big shot for the Lakers?
Anyone but Bargnani…
Seriously though I’m gonna go with Kobe
Lew Alcindor(his momma named him Lew so Im gonna call him Lew) I’ve never seen a shot so unstoppable and unguardable as his sky hook. The fact that he is the league’s all-time leading scorer, mainly due to this shot, is support enough for my choice
Ray Allen.
Why? Because in one second you need somebody who can catch and shoot..you don’t have time for a postup fadeaway (Kobe Bryant), a drive to the basket (LeBron James, or Derrick Rose) or a crossover pullup (Carmelo Anthony, Dwade). As a LAKERS fan it pains me to admit this, but if there was one second left on the clock..who better than Ray Allen to give the ball to and let him chunk one up? His quick release, technique, and form give a shot from anywhere on the court the potential to drop. For anyone who hasn’t seen the Sports Science segment ESPN did for rayray..it’s a must watch.
[www.youtube.com]
1 second left in the game…this is the man you want to shoot the J. And anyone who disagrees can reference his resumÃ©.
Nobody in the history of the game can shoot like this man, and that’s not a diss to anyone-more of a credit to Jesus Shuttlesworth. Now like I said, I’m a LAKERS fan, so this watch would be FIRE with my wardrobe. And I’m a college student so accessories don’t come easy. >:O
#hookitup
Im going with Jason Terry He’s really cold blooded when the game on the line.
Ray Allen. Turn the lights out, game’s over. You’ve been touched by Jesus.
Scalabrine. When he is in at the end of the game. Its a guaranteed win.
I would take the last shot…be it Tequila, Vodka…I don’t care what you put in front of me with 1 second to go…It’s bottoms up Bitches!
Melo. Numbers don’t lie.
Cedric ceballos cuz u know he will lose the game for you. Just bet against his team and u can retire handsomely!
Lebron…I’m kidding, really…the player that I would give it to (currently playing)would be Devin Harris. Not because he’s the best player, or the most clutch, but because he is absurdly lucky on ridiculous shots. Fouled at halfcourt, whines to ref about the no-call, retrieves ball of opponents face and drains the bucket in about 1.5 secs of action. He may get crossed up by British street “legends” that pretend they’re retarded to get on the court with him, get blasted on youtube with a goofy grin and not care at all about it, good for Devin. I just feel, on a fullcourt heave, blindfolded, Devin has a better chance of throwing it in than 98% of ballers…
Vince Carter!
Just hope he doesn’t get fouled and has to shoot free throws :)
My selection goes out to Derek Fisher. Keep it short: if he can score in 0.4secs, 1.0 is enough for him. A whole term of “Clutch” written on his face.
It’s miller time. I always hate Reggie miller as a player and the pacers but I respected him for his abilities. Always had that knack for getting himself open and his j was wet. Honorable mention to Glen Rice.
KOBE BRYANT – THE BLACK MAMBA! Who else besides Jordan has worked THAT hard to earn respect for his talent? It’s being proven over&over again.
I’d want Mark Price because I am guessing you need a 3 and he was the best at it!
Me…I’m the clutchest dude I know. Lol
Naw, I’d have to say derrick rose. With his developing three point shot and his ability to blow past anyone in the league, he’s almost to the point where he can get whatever shot he wants…thats rare
Me! I’m 1-1 in high school ball and this season in intramurals I was 2-for-2.. in the same game! We lost in triple overtime, though.
In NBA, Arron Afflalo, the kid from UCLA. It’s money everytime he throws it up.
eric dampier
I’d pick Derek Fisher to take that shot.
No matter how many people lambaste Derek Fisher for his sub-par performances, he always proves, and has proven himself to be a clutch and final-shot worthy player.
In retrospect, we’ve witness Fisher pull through for the Lakers on innumerable situations. My personal favorite was against the playoff series with the San Antonio Spurs, and Tim Duncan thought he put the game away with his last shot. Nevertheless, Fisher hits a miracle shot with 0.4 seconds left, letting Lakers come up with the win.
Another example is when Fisher, during the 2009 NBA Finals, hit the long distance 3 pointer in game 4 to tie the game in regulation, with the Lakers ultimately coming up victorious.
Most people like to accredit Kobe Bryant and his glamorous buzzer beaters, but I want to give to nod to Fisher and his less glamorous, but very clutch performances.
Jesus Shuttlesworth AKA Ray Allen ,,this guy is lethal from anywere on the court.
Definitely Charlie Sheen.
It would be madness… he’d ensure I was a #winner
Robert Horry. ‘Nuff said.
in past i would go with MJ , no one did it so many times like it was nothing. he did it many times and he gots 6 rings and many other accomplishments to go with it.
Todays game i would go with Kobe Bryant as he still gets it done and he to has rings behind his gm.
Kobe. Next closest “closer” to MJ. See last year’s 7 game winner’s for proof.
reggie miller!!! in his days, everybody knew where the ball was going to end up in the final seconds but no one could do anything to stop him from getting the ball and delivering the dagger. BOOM BABYYYYY!!!!!
did i win yet?