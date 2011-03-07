Giveaway: Deuce Brand G2 Watch

During NBA All-Star Weekend, Deuce Brand released its G2 lifestyle sports watch in front of a packed house of athletes, celebrities and friends in the MHL Penthouse at WaterMarke Tower in Los Angeles. Now we want to share part of the experience with you, giving a lucky reader the chance to win one. Check it out:

If you want to get your hands on this, answer the following question:

With 1.0 second on the clock, who would you want to take the last shot?

While the best answer will win, if you want to grab one, visit www.deucebrand.com.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.