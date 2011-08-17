Giveaway: Deuce Brand X Red Bull King Of The Rock Watch

This summer on the Red Bull King of the Rock tour, somes players that have played have been hooked up. In addition to jerseys, headbands, sweatbands and special collabo tees, those players also received a limited edition Deuce Brand x Red Bull King of the Rock watch. Now we want to share part of the experience with you, giving a lucky reader the chance to win one. Check it out:

If you want to get your hands on this, answer the following question:

Who’s the best one-on-one player on the planet right now?

While the best answer will win, if you want to guarantee one, make sure you hit up this Saturday’s qualifier in Norfolk, Va. If you’re interested in playing, e-mail us at KOTR@dimemag.com and we can start your application process. Or call our special King of the Rock athlete line at 917.651.5414.

For more information, visit www.redbullusa.com/kingoftherock.

