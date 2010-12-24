Giveaway: Dime & tÃ¼nr Present The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 10)

To celebrate the 12 days leading up until the NBA’s Christmas Day games, Dime and tÃ¼nr will be giving away an exclusive pack of tÃ¼nr laces and socks each day. Each pack â€“ which you’ll get in your size â€“ contains 10 pairs of matching laces and socks, including the limited edition Dee & Ricky collaboration. If you’re interested, here’s all you have to do:
1. Follow @DimeMag & @TUNRLab on Twitter.
2. Become a fan of Dime and tÃ¼nr on Facebook.
3. Answer the following question:
If you could create your own shoe for a Christmas Day game, what would it look like?
We’ll pick the best answer in tomorrow’s post, giving everyone else another chance to win as we countdown until Christmas.
Day 1 Winner: quest???
Day 2 Winner: Jeffco
Day 3 Winner: sweetv0mit
Day 4 Winner: Ryan I.
Day 5 Winner: jack
Day 6 Winner: 12th Man
Day 7 Winner: The Main Ingredient
Day 8 Winner: JazzMan
Day 9 Winner: kevcharmher
A very chubby pair of sneakers, resembling Santa Claus. White and Red. Along the ankle area hangs some fur to resemble the beard. Weird I know. Nike can hook me up.
It would have to be a mix Jordan VII and converse weapons. Two tone purple and yellow to match my lakers jersey.
Merry Christmas Dime Crew
Penny 1’s bottom would be white top would be red with green swoosh and accents. It works twice as good because those are Milwaukee Bucks colors too.
My shoes would be Air Jesus shoes – sandals with pumps on the top, so I could ball like the GOAT, Jesus Christ. Might even mess around and get a triple double of gold, frankincense and myrrh.
It would have to be a low cut shoe white with a touch of yellow. Pacers colours to go with my expensive as hell Danny Granger jersey. Man, its tough buying NBA gear, shit is so expensive, but looks so damn nice!
I need some ballin shoes that will make my boy Granger Danger proud. And even tho the jersey is Adidas, I would need my kicks to be Nike and to have a gold swoosh.
Gots to have the black laces too with the Pacers logo on the tongue.
All my bros kno I got the biggest man crush on Granger, so it really wouldnt be all that embarassing having a customized Pacer shoe right?
Damn I couldn’t live without the NBA or my sneaks.
my shoes would probably be white/red af1 highs. fix the laces to look like santa
