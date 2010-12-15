Giveaway: Dime & tÃ¼nr Present The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 2)

To celebrate the 12 days leading up until the NBA’s Christmas Day games, Dime and tÃ¼nr will be giving away an exclusive pack of tÃ¼nr laces and socks each day. Each pack â€“ which you’ll get in your size â€“ contains 10 pairs of matching laces and socks, including the limited edition Dee & Ricky collaboration. If you’re interested, here’s all you have to do:
1. Follow @DimeMag & @TUNRLab on Twitter.
2. Become a fan of Dime and tÃ¼nr on Facebook.
3. Answer the following question:
Who in the NBA today, that doesn’t currently have one, deserves his own signature shoe?
We’ll pick the best answer in tomorrow’s post, giving everyone else another chance to win as we countdown until Christmas.
Day 1 Winner: quest???
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
DeMar DeRozan this high flyer has to get his own shoes out there.
Shannon brown..the sky ain’t no limit to his jumping ability
Definitely Rajon Rondo. With a on and off court charisma of his’, a signature shoe of Rondo would be a successful idea. This dude is racking up assists faster than Santa can hand out gifts. Give him his due.
BLAKE GRIFFIN!!!
Deron Williams. AS a point guard he can do everything and he does it. He avgs 10+ assist per game, gets boards, and can score at will. He can takeover games in jordanesque fashion like he did against dallas a week ago, and with the crossover that is basically like iversons of this era, why shouldn’t he? The major population can’t relate to a monster like blake griffin, but a pg we can all strive to be like that.
Kevin Love… contrary to his last name… dude gets NO love.
michael beasley: the dude is a beast offensively; a pure scorer. He’d be the first left-handed shooter since . . . (damn, making me think here) I really cant think of a lefty who has a shoe deal right now.
Marcin Gortat, the back-up center from the Orlando Magic. In my opinion he shows dedication, puts in his full effort even though he plays back-up to the best center in the NBA.
Im going to go out on a limb and say Aaron Brooks- dude is one of the most underated PG’s in the L and is someone that no one talks aobut and everyone forgets about- The shoes should be Nike and be called the Air Lightnings b/c Brooks is as quick as Lightning on the floor- they should be relesed in 2 colour ways- one red and white for Houston and 1 in Oregon colours where Brooks went to school- they need to be a low shoe- kinda like the Kobes
Phil Jackson…dude got more rings than fingers
Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has really raised his game this year to a superstar level, singlehandedly carrying the team to wins over Boston and others when Durant’s been out. He gets to the basket with ease, and if everything goes right for OKC, his superstardom ceiling is definitely as high as Pippen’s (even though the Air Pippens were ugly… smh Pippen deserved better) and he definitely deserves his own shoe.
I’m gonna go with Deron Williams, my hometown bias wants to give it to Andrew Bogut, maybe after another season or 2 like hes playing.
Eric Gordon. He needs signature sneaks so people he dunk on will know what hit them when he dunks over them and all they see is his sneaks
YESSS!!!!!! IM SO EXCITED!!! THIS IS THE FIRST TIME I WIN SOMETHING IN DIME!!!!
ummm to whom should I give my info?
@quest???
Congrats! We’ll shoot you an e-mail.
Russell Westbrook For sure, i mean this guy can be more valuable than KD if he decides to take more shots, but no he doesnt need the fame, thats why he doesnt have his own shoe. In my opinion, He is the fastest in the game, Best first step for sure. If a shoe company took a shot at him, Sneakers will sale, i mean he is from Cali… Westbrook for most improved and def. will be an all-star this year.
P.S.
Dime Mag is the bomb! ha
The most deserving player in the NBA right now of a signature shoes has to be Dwyane Wade hands down. D-wade is top 3 or top 5 player in the league based on whoever’s list you decide to go by. And If you go down the list of top 5 or so player in the league he’s the only one without a signature line.
Kobe, Lebron, Melo, Dwight, K.D. are all players with their own shoes.
I know he had his converse days with his own sneakers. But the switch to Jordan was a brillant move. If your gonna go by deserving with all the players left. D-Wade is the most deserving. No one else available has accomplish as much as Wade has. I’m gonna same everyone time and not mention all his achievements such as NBA champion and Gold Medal.
Besides his on court achievement. One more factor I would to go more in depth about is marketability. When it comes to signature line, there has to be a sense of marketability. D-wade is in a class of his own with remaining players without their own shoes. He has a star power that can sell product and who wouldn’t want to be the next d-wade. An amazing talent on the court and off the court he goes home to Gabrielle Union. “The American Dream”
The Jordan Brand needs to stop using D-Wade to advertise Jordan number series. The 2010 were a joke and even D-wade marketing couldn’t save those shoes. And if the 2011 look anything like the latest release pics. Jordan Brand wouldn’t be doing Wade any justice. They need to fork over and give him his own signature shoes just like his peer CP3 and Melo.
So my answer is Dwyane Wade!!!
Blake Griffin – “Beast” theme for the commercial, outside of the obvious reasons as to why Griffin needs his own shoe, just imagine the creative possibilities the company could use to market this guy!
It has to be Carl Landry.
His shoe needs to be called Unbreakable.
Teeth get lodged in Nowitski’s arm and he plays the next day. (of course this story will play out in 50 years from now as Landry withstanding Thor’s mighty blow)
Gets shot in Texas and lives another day. (and this story will be glorified as if he were Chuck Norris)
His status is becoming legendary. Nothing can stop him.
Shane Battier.
@Alex “Robocop” Murphy & @Tyler Whitcomb
Both those guys have signature shoes with PEAK.
JR SMITH! After last night dunk and his constant role as a support player he needs some love.