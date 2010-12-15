Giveaway: Dime & tÃ¼nr Present The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 3)

To celebrate the 12 days leading up until the NBA’s Christmas Day games, Dime and tÃ¼nr will be giving away an exclusive pack of tÃ¼nr laces and socks each day. Each pack â€“ which you’ll get in your size â€“ contains 10 pairs of matching laces and socks, including the limited edition Dee & Ricky collaboration. If you’re interested, here’s all you have to do:
1. Follow @DimeMag & @TUNRLab on Twitter.
2. Become a fan of Dime and tÃ¼nr on Facebook.
3. Answer the following question:
What’s your favorite signature shoe of all time?
We’ll pick the best answer in tomorrow’s post, giving everyone else another chance to win as we countdown until Christmas.
Day 1 Winner: quest???
Day 2 Winner: Jeffco
Air Jordan 11
My favorite signature shoe of all time are the Nike Zoom KD series’
I have the 1’s and the 2’s and I plan on getting one of the summer colorways for the 3’s. My favorite of all of those is the kd 2’s in the creamsicle colorway. Any shoe that can put out an all-orange edition has to be sick and I really like how they keep the prices as low as possible. I like the shoe and what kd himself represents, and I think this brand is going to absolutely blow up this year.
I read over everybody answer for the last question. And the winner was the guy who picked Mike Beasley. You have got to be kidding me. Is ya high over there at DIme. He’s not top 50 most deserving of a shoe. Wow ya f’up with that decision. There were way better answer D-will and westbrook.
@kevcharmher damm i feel for you. I think you had the best answer with d-wade and had facts and details to back it up.
@Brandon Sprague
Think what you want to think, but we thought that the left-handed angle was interesting and unique. Soutpaws need love too. As for D-Wade, he’s already had a signature shoe and the main Air Jordan shoe is his.
@ Aron Philips
So you guys should rephrase the question. From most deserving to who can come up with the most unique answer. Because that’s what you just indicated. Like I said there are way more deserving players than beasley. Thats just plain disrespectful to d-will, rondo, and westbrook.
Once again the question says have current signature shoe. It didn’t say anyone with past shoe deal is disqualified. D-wade does not have a signature shoes. He’s part of team jordan. That’s like saying mike bibby and joe johnson have there own signature shoes. There just part of the brand. Not like Carmelo or Paul. Notice how there sneakers are called the Melo M7 and Jordan CP3. The Jordan 2010 were what they were called. Or maybe I didn’t get the memo that they were called the wade 2010. Check your facts.
i liked the jkidds from 95, think they were called air zoom flight. he wore the mavs version that had the blue patent leather. they re-released a more budget version of the same style in like 2003 but they were weak.
too bad that whole mashburn, j kidd, jim jackson thing didnt work out…
Old school Pat Ewings back in the day. The ones that came with the basketball keychain! PIMP
This is coming from a Toronto die-hard fan, who once loved Vince Carter, and yes, as of today still hate VC. But the my favourite of all-time has got to be the Nike Shox VC4. When you get your first dunk as a 5’9″ guard in them, these are memorable.
pippen’s air uptempos!
those shoes were so hot- no particular reason why but they were just tight. gimme dem socks and laces!
@brandon sprague thanks for the love bro.
I was a late bloomer in the sneaker game. And at a young age I couldn’t never afford any of the jordan collection. My first pair of kicks were the GP son of glove. They were so different at the time with the zippers. They were comfortable and ever than I’ve been in the shoe game.
Imma go with the ying yang AND1’s with the Chinese lettering.
I gotta go w/ my Air Zoom GP II- the ones with The Gove written on the tongue of the shoe- the shoe was reall sleek and cool looking- not too much/ just enough- just like Gary Payton played his game- the shoe was one of the first to have the speed lacing system and a hard outer shell- the shoes held up really well- and you had to love Payton written down the side of the shoe
Tmac 2’s
I swear everyone had those
Nike Penny 1’s the black and white colorway with the blue check. I was like 10 when they came out and the colors were hot and Penny was the next big star at the time. I believe theyer being retroed if they haven already.
i will need to go with the Lebron Adidas shoes, fit his profile perfectly, pretend to be loyal, then jump first when giving the first chance….
Let me get this straight – this is a give-away of some polka dotted socks with matching polka dotted shoelaces? …and that’s only if we are lucky enough to get the limited editions?!
Socks? Really?
Dennis Rodman’s Converse’s “One Star Rodman”
Penny’s…….
I’m gonna have to go with Barkley’s “Sharkley.” Anytime you can name and design a signature shoe after a Shark for no good reason, you gotta do it…
1996 Nike Air Zoom Flights (Jason Kidd)