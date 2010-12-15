Giveaway: Dime & tÃ¼nr Present The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 3)

To celebrate the 12 days leading up until the NBA’s Christmas Day games, Dime and tÃ¼nr will be giving away an exclusive pack of tÃ¼nr laces and socks each day. Each pack â€“ which you’ll get in your size â€“ contains 10 pairs of matching laces and socks, including the limited edition Dee & Ricky collaboration. If you’re interested, here’s all you have to do:

1. Follow @DimeMag & @TUNRLab on Twitter.

2. Become a fan of Dime and tÃ¼nr on Facebook.

3. Answer the following question:

What’s your favorite signature shoe of all time?

We’ll pick the best answer in tomorrow’s post, giving everyone else another chance to win as we countdown until Christmas.

Day 1 Winner: quest???

Day 2 Winner: Jeffco

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.