Giveaway: Dime & tÃ¼nr Present The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 4)

What's your favorite sneaker commercial of all time?
I could go w/ what a lot of other people will say and that is the Jordan commercial w/ Spike Lee- but again im going to go a little outside the box and go w/ the hilarius ” The LeBrons” numbers commercial part of the Nike campaign years ago- Old LeBron is so funny- “Boy you running around here thinking your so good, Boy I played in the state championship and had 35 pts, 15 rebounds, 12 assist- then buisness LeBron says you be telling those ball headed lies- then old LeBron ends w/ 12 blocks.Dont be Jealous, you just aint got it like I got it- I loved these commercials, I used to always quote the numbers one though- classic
this video is dank as helll!
I wanted to say Richard Jefferson and Vince Carter before they were teammates in NJ.([www.youtube.com])
And they didn’t need CGI like the dwight and lebron dunk commercial by McDonalds. This was just pure dunking, but no I’ll take it back. My favorite is with with T-Mac in a glorified remake of the 11 pts under a minute in a comeback win against the Spurs. I remember watching the game. This commercial definitely summed it up like any person retelling a legend would.
I’d have to go the with nike freestyle commercial……….the extended version.
My favorite basketball shoe commercial has to be the allen iverson comercial for the Rbk Answers 9 pumps. I think showing all the injuries hes had was a great idea. I personally am injury prone, so i can relate to this commercial.
the best one is MJ vs MJ, the UNC MJ go head to head with the young MJ, then here comes the more experience MJ….gotta to say that they did an awesome job in putting those clips together….still one of the best MJ commercial ever! G.O.A.T.
No question LJ’s grandma commercial.
The Kobe Ankle Insurance commercial, it did the white horse before Old Spice…
The part where he crosses out the dummy and its ankle explode is great.
Allen Iverson Reebok Answer 4 Commercial . Just because in that season he won MVP an took the 76ers to the finals. Those shoe’s having a meaning to them. An the video is dope!
A6 Commercial with Iverson and Jadakiss rapping..
or Jordan Fakes His Retirement starring Steve Martin..
Hands down it has to be a converse commercial for me. Converse is my favourite brand and they have always provided the best commercials, and funniest.
One of their commercials stands out above the rest tho.
This is the best sneaker rap I’ve ever heard. Got some sik chameos and is just a classic commrcial that i’ll never forget. The GOAT in my opinion. Converse, the number 1 weapon in the NBA…Classic!
Dang Marcus, if I had gotten home an hour earlier I would’ve said that!
As it is, I have to go with this. Bball is represented by GP, and one of my favorite athletes of all time is featured!
Plus they discuss a problem that I used to have. A long, long time ago.
The best commerical…is the A.I. 5 commercial track with jadakiss. That commerical was the beginning of the David Stern dress code. lol. But forreal the track was amazing. A.I. single handling made reebok relevant compare to Nike and Adidas.
Jordan’s ‘What is Love?’ commercial. It not only gets to you with vivid images of Jordan’s legacy, but it touches you too on the emotional side. As a regular basketball player, that commercial was more than just great marketability; it was inspiring.
definitely the Nike – Freestyle Rhythm Commercial!
I love the Michael Jordan “Failure” commercial, “And I’ve failed over and over and over and again in my life… and that is why I succeed.” Gives me goosebumps every time, it reminds you that every time you fall you have to get back up.
I know its not a basketball sneaker but I’m going to go with the Nike Write the Future commercial for Nike Soccer.
and the Slim ones are pretty funny
Its sing song time
Fast Dont Lie
I WON!!!!! Thanks Dime and Tunr….
Definitely the Nike Freestyle Commercial. It made me buy the Nike Shox BB4s
