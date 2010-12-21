Giveaway: Dime & tÃ¼nr Present The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 7)

To celebrate the 12 days leading up until the NBA’s Christmas Day games, Dime and tÃ¼nr will be giving away an exclusive pack of tÃ¼nr laces and socks each day. Each pack â€“ which you’ll get in your size â€“ contains 10 pairs of matching laces and socks, including the limited edition Dee & Ricky collaboration. If you’re interested, here’s all you have to do:
Day 1 Winner: quest???
Day 2 Winner: Jeffco
Day 3 Winner: sweetv0mit
Day 4 Winner: Ryan I.
Day 5 Winner: jack
Day 6 Winner: 12th Man
The jordan jumpman logo. It’s the best logo all time. The logo represents greatness and people who don’t even know anything about jordan or basketball would be able to identify it.
I love the Converse logo. When I see the star in the circle, I’m brought back to the days in the NBA where EVERYONE had a superstar on their team. That logo reminds me of the Converse Choose Your Weapon commercial when Magic came to Indiana to play Larry. It’s absolutely classic!
Adidas, who knew 3 lines on a shoe could maake so much money. I respect there marketing and branding. Fast don’t lie fa real.
Under Armour. Still to have fully prove their worth, but I took a chance with the Black Ice and Micro G Fly basketball shoes, Under Armour is totally armoured up for battle.
The Nike swoosh. I think the swoosh just fits the shape of any shoe.
I always liked T-Mac’s logo, how it not so sneakily incorporates the T and the M to be the lining of a basketball.
Larry Johnson’s Converse Grandmama!
The logo just says CONS in a big bright font, appealing in itself, but together with the commercial it is badass
I understand the importance of the Swoosh. I know the legend of the Jumpman. The three stripes. The circled star. The “whatever the hell that Reebok thing is.” I get it. Now with that being said, my favorite logo is Nike’s Russell Westbrook symbol, seen on the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse.
The “W” is used as an upside-down net. The “R” is seen cutting through it with precision, just like Russie himself. And underneath, the inscription which reads, “WHY NOT?” speaks for itself…
Puma. When you see the cat logo the following words come to mind: power, finesse, speed, agility, toughness, flexibility, sly, classic.
The Shaq logo. Because as a kid those were the only sneakers I could afford at Payless LOL
Knock-off Air Nikes. The moment the first Air Jordans came out, you just wanted to own a pair. But they were too damn expensive and wearing Air was the closest thing but they were still too costly.
So knock-off kicks was the next best thing. And the first time I played sporting them fakes, it was on an asphalt court in high noon (it was the only time kids got to play – the big guys weren’t around because it was too damn hot).
The first time I made my move and drove to the basket, I faked right, spun left, and shot a fade away. Easy. But the moment I landed I just knew something was wrong. My right foot landed hard, felt hot and there was something pulling my sock off. So I looked around and saw the sole of them fake-ass Nikes effin’ glued on the asphalt. Everyone was laughing because the stupid rugby hadn’t dried off. Never bought another pair of knock off ever again.
Awwww shit… logos?! Dammit. Man, this is embarrassing. Was too excited to answer that I skipped the damn question… lol
so I guess my favorite logo right about now is the Nike logo forged with the word “dumbass” stamped into my forehead…
I am going to have to go with Shaq’s Dunkman logo. Shaq pulling down the rim on a dunk was nice. It was the ying to Jordans yang in terms of logos. You had Jordan with the 1 hand dunk finess style and then the power and domination of Shaq’s.
Def. the Pony logo- it is basic but it can come in multiple color ways. The Pony shoe is a classic.