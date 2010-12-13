Giveaway: Dime & tÃ¼nr Present The 12 Days of Christmas

To celebrate the 12 days leading up until the NBA’s Christmas Day games, Dime and tÃ¼nr will be giving away an exclusive pack of tÃ¼nr laces and socks each day. Each pack â€“ which you’ll get in your size â€“ contains 10 pairs of matching laces and socks, including the limited edition Dee & Ricky collaboration. If you’re interested, here’s all you have to do:
3. Answer the following question:
What was the first pair of basketball shoes that you bought with your own money?
We’ll pick the best answer in tomorrow’s post, giving everyone else another chance to win as we countdown until Christmas.
first pair i ever bought was the Air Jordan XIV
first pair i ever bought was the Air Jordan XIV. white/black/green colorway
The first pair of sneakers I bought with my own money were the Iverson’s Questions. The ones that were white and black, had no laces and had the air pump technology. I specifically got my first job working at a Chinese restaurant so I could buy those sneakers. I hated the job, needless to say I quit right after I bought the sneakers. I love them and I still have them!
The first pair I bought on my own dime were the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star it took me the entire Summer of 1985 to make the money but they were worth it!
My first shoe purchase was Penny Hardaway’s “Air Penny Foamposite One” shoes. I just remember seeing them in a magazine add. They looked hot. I saved up money from my 13th birthday to get them.
I can’t remember exactly what the name if the shoes are called, but they were the red/black Tim Hardaway shoes that had some kind of offensive Muslim symbol in the back which caused Nike to have a recall. I remember they were also available in blue as they were also Penny’s shoes at the time.
I remember I got made fun of because of the dominating red color of the shoes (it was majority red and some black). haha. I loved them though, I loved them so much that I even wore them to my elementary graduation even though my gown was blue and caused a fashion disaster. haha.
The first time I used my own money to buy a pair of shoes, I used it on the Nike Kobe IV’s. Yeah, I’m a pretty young guy, those shoes are fairly recent. But I have to say I was proud to pay $150 (CDN) on my own. And it started from there.
The first pair I bought were the Air Zoom GP II- the Gary Payton Nike Shoe- I loved Gary Payton growing up- the best part about the shoe was it said The Glove on the tongue. I remember I bought them from Foot Locker for $125- the money was all my Christmas money from both sets of Grandparents- I still have the box to this day- I got rid of the shoes years ago- I had put a hole in the sole b/c I wore them out playing basketball outside. I wear a size 12- thanx Dime
Hey the first pair of sneakers that I bought with my own money were the blue colorway Jordan 13s. I did these chores my parents had for me and I did them daily until i had enough change to buy them. Took me weeks but they were worth it, they are the only Jordans I wore and still are. I wear size 11 thanks dime :)
My very first paycheck at 17 flippin burgers at McD’s I gave to my parents… Second paycheck went straight to Jamaica Ave for the red & white nike shox bb4. And I never got rid of that sneaks even if its old and beat up just coz of the sentimental value haha
First pair I bought were some knock-off Air Jordans, them first ones. Couldn’t tell the fake from the real ones back then. One time I played with dem Nikes at high noon in an asphalt court, the damn fakeness was obvious the moment i jumped and tried to lay it up and my left sole went stuck in the soft high noon blacktop.
Uptown all white
nike penny (black, white, blue). awesome shoe. i had to save up christmas, chinese new year’s, and easter to make this happen. and it was worth it!
i’m a size 10.
A Pair of black and blue orlando magic colored shaq reebok pumps. they had shaqs name on em, and i pumped the hell outta those sneakers.
@ TL- The shoes you had were “Nike Air Bakin” I had them too!
The “muslim” reference was the word AIR on the sole looked like Allah because of the font.
Those were the first pair of shoes i spent my own cash on too, Tim Hardaway and Mitch Ritchmonds signature shoe. I had the Red/Black shoe with the yellow laces they came with. People hated hard on those things haha
Magic and Bird Converse Weapons were my first shoes I bought with my own money. Back in the day I loved those sneakers. This was 87, I busted my butt mowing lawns and dragging that lawnmower on the back of my bike all over town.
The first pair of kicks I bought with my own dough were the Iverson Answer 1’s with the red/white/gold colorway.
Looking back, they didn’t go with my highschool uni’s AT ALL (Navy/Yellow) and they were heavy as f*ck, especially by today’s standards…but damn, AI was a cultural icon for my entire generation so I was more than happy to rep!
I remember spending hours trying to master this move:
[www.youtube.com]
P.S: I actually got pretty decent at the move itself but never even got close to attempting it on someone haha…
I’m not gonna lie, but I bought myself some Shaq shoes. It was way back then in elementary school after I received a few bucks for my birthday. I wanted the Kobe IIs (Yeah, I used to think they were the baddest shoe ever) but I had to settle with some 20 dollar shoes from Pay-Less Shoes or whatever that place is called now.
The first pair of basketball shows that i bought with my own money were my Grey Reebok omni lite pump. they have to be my favorite shoes ive ever purchased. the reaction people get when they see me rockin them on the court is priceless.
Clean white Jason Kidds – I got ’em because I thought I played like him. Defense, unselfish play, hustle…
…but really I had (have?) an awful jumper haha
The first pair I ever bought with my own money were the Jordan XI in Black and Red. I also remember wearing them to a pool party later that summer when I was convinced to wear them into the pool. Ruined the shoes but will always have the memories. And I still have the retro pair that I was able to get a few years back to commemorate the event.
Mine were also air jordans! Loved those shoes and treated them like gold!