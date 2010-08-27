Giveaway: Dime x MAJOR x Red Bull 2on2 Revolution T-Shirt

With all five of the cities completed from this summer’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution tour, we figured that we’d continue to lace y’all up â€“ even if you weren’t able to make it through. In each of the cities, we collaborated with a sneaker boutique for an exclusive players only t-shirt. And let me tell you, people have been fiending for them! Lastly, we’re giving away the Dime x MAJOR x Red Bull 2on2 Revolution t-shirt from Washington, D.C. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:
Who is the best basketball player, in your opinion, to ever come out of D.C.?
Remember, these tees are super limited, and other than a small number allotted to the shops, they were only given to 64 players (32 teams) at each event. If you don’t win this city, try for the next. Also, next week, we’ll be giving away a limited number of complete sets with all five t-shirts from the tour. Good luck!
for being the first person i should get it regardless..but the best player to come out of d.c has to be my main man Gary Browne 6’6 lefty with the smooothest touch..if u dont know now you know..now please the shirt please xl thank you..hahah
i should get this shirt for just being the first to comment..but if i would chose one person out of d.c it would have to be len bias!!now my shirt in xl please thank you lol
Id honestly have to say that it’s Kevin Durant. It amazes me how mature and focused this guy is. If I was to start a team right now, some may call me crazy but id take a loyal and more focused KD over LBJ anyday.
I dont even kno if KD grew up in DC. all i know is he was born there. 10 years from now…you’ll see y hes the best to come out of DC
As of right now, Elgin Baylor deserves the title as the best out of D.C, but when the dust clears, we are going to see UT Alum, Kevin Durant at the Pantheon of basketball legends from D.C. Elgin Baylor is a Hall of Fame player who posted 11 NBA All-Star appearances, won the ROY in 59′, and was named to the NBA’s 50th Anniversary Team. However, in my honest opinion, Kevin Durant will one day surpass even that of the great Elgin Baylor. Being a UT alum myself, I remember seeing KD on occasion walking to class and he is by far one of the most down-to-earth athletes I have ever met in my life. He single-handedly brought back interest to Longhorns basketball at a school dominated by Football junkies. Being the youngest scoring champion in the history of the NBA, I expect great things from KD and I believe he and the rest of Team USA has what it takes to get the Gold at the Worlds this year. Kevin Durant will be the greatest to come out of D.C, and you can take that to the bank!
he might be from chicago,but if he wanted to be the oldest nba rookie ever,obama would come out of d.c to play.he has a nice shooting touch plus if his team was loosing,he could pick up the phone and have the entire opposing roster nuked in 5 minutes.
David Robinson
Elgin Baylor is the best. Durant on his way, Len Bias unfortunately passed away b4 he played a game. Stevie Franchise up there, also. Jury still out on Beasley. Take it from a dude born an raised in DC area.
Outta respect I would have to say Elgin Baylor, but Kevin Durant is that man! The Goodman Leagues Best (Barry Farms, SE, DC All Dayz) As Miles Rawls, would say, “Move Em” LOL! Go Hoyas!
shirt looks great – save me a Large AP!
i would imagine its between elgin baylor and kevin durant…. 2 completely different era’s though and its difficult to compare, but im going with durant for the simple fact that hes just 21 years old with a scoring title to his credit already…. i believe baylor was 24 in his first nba season. barring a major injury, durant will go down as one of the best scorers in nba history.
Elgin Baylor is legendary, but KD’s the future. KD’s gonna be such a great player, maybe have an even better career than Mr. Baylor. KD remind me so much of the big man from back then (handle the ball, score, all those good stuff). KD IS THE MAN!
My boy Kevin Durant KD35 is the man!
stevie franchise mann
Elgin Baylor is the probably the best that came out of DC.
Yo the best player to ever come from DC is Kevin Durantula himself man……Young Scoring champ and team USA leader and yes I follow the team Fran Fraschilla hates on the whole fuck*ng game and yes i am spazing about this but did KD even touch dude on that final shot vs Brazil? And did Chauncey really shove dude that hard on that offensive foul? Anyways KD and Len Bias fam…and you gotta give me one of these damn shirts.. Reason One- I freaked the page verbally on that Kobe shirt contest and my Son’s middle name is Michael-Kobe and we call him lil Mamba….and didn’t get one…. Reason 2- Rondo’s punk ass didn’t bring the 2 on 2 to the Chi so i could play and get my own damn shirt….ANd Reason 3- I read dimemag.com at least 40 minutes a day at work,,,20 0n the toilet and 20 0n break and I read this muthaf*cka n bed at night…..Damn can i get some gear? L or xL works!!!!!!!!!!!!!