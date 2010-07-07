Giveaway: Dime x UNDRCRWN “LeBron Or Bust” T-Shirt

There might be more viewers tomorrow night than Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Maybe. But one thing is certain: Knicks fans want LeBron James. From Mayor Bloomberg‘s campaign to kids putting out buttons around the city, it’s now or never. So digging through the Dime archives, we came across a couple more “LeBron Or Bust” t-shirts that we did with UNDRCRWN last year. And we’re going to give them away.

All you have to do is answer the following question: If the Knicks don’t get LeBron, who should they sign?

Let us know in the comments below (with your size), and the best answers will win. Good luck!

