Giveaway: Dime x WEST x Red Bull King Of The Rock T-Shirt

In five East Coast cities of this summer’s Red Bull King of the Rock tour, we collaborated with a sneaker boutique for an exclusive players only t-shirt. And let me tell you, people have been fiending for them! First up, we’re giving away the Dime x WEST x Red Bull King of the Rock t-shirt from NYC. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:
Who is the best basketball player, in your opinion, to ever come out of NYC?
Remember, these tees are super limited, and other than a small number allotted to the shops, they are only going to be given to the 64 players at each event. If you don’t win this city, try for the next. Good luck!
Chris Mullin!
Gotta go with my main man, B-King, aka Bernard King. He is a true hoop legend that dominated on the streets of NYC, at Fort Hamilton High School, AND in the league!
A ton of these hoop legends never do anything on the big stage, but Bernard did it all. He was a perenial all-star, and could put up points, and rebounds like it was nothing.
A true symbol of an NYC hoop legend, who transformed his game for success in the NBA!
STAND UP BROOKLYN!
Best ever, Kenny Anderson. One of the earliest studs in the NBA to mix up defenders and get them to dance. It was purely mesmerizing. He is truly unforgettable.
Personal feelings aside, I have to say Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
in my opinion carmelo anthony
Maybe this is a loophole but I’d say Michael Jordan cause he was born in Brooklyn.
C Mullin
my favorite player and probably the most influential person in my level of ballership over the pass 5 years has got to be Skip to my Lou. ive watched hours and hours of his replays and idolized his moves, smoothness and swagger on the court. I constantly worked on putting players to sleep with my dribble, working in the fake crossover then cuffing the ball between their legs with the baby bounce followed by the swim move. its amazing how easy it is once you know what to look for. people used to think something was wrong with me cause i used to dribble everywhere and anywhere i got a chance. Skip inspired me to step my handles up and from then on my assist to turnover ratio has greatly improved plus the occasional ohhhh and ahhhh mixed in.
Rick Barry may have taught me how to shoot properly but Skip taught me how to Swag right…
Sebastian Telfair
Hands down Ron Artest. Queensbridge!!!!
Jordan hands down.
Goin a little old skool on your kids…Bob Cousy
Most people associate Bob Cousy with Boston, because he played 13 years for the Celtics, but Cousy was born in New York City on August 9, 1928. Cousy played 14 years in the NBA, and averaged 18.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1971.
Michael Jordan?
How is this even debatable?
On February 17, 1963, a legend was born in Brooklyn, New York. A man who would be extolled as the game’s greatest player. His name was Michael Jordan.
As much as I like Kareem, and despite all of the accolades he garnered over his tenure in the NBA, he played in an era where tall players were scarce, allowing him to downright dominate the NBA.
Mad props to Kareem for all he’s done on and off the court, but this goes to Jordan.
Jacob
I know he hasn’t had the success that alot of NYC players have had, but as far as a pure innovator and impact on the game, i’m going with God Shammgod. He’s made having a mean handle a must have for guards of today. Without him Kobe wouldn’t have such a nasty dribble game. He’s my favorite from NYC no matter what stats & acclaim he may be “missing”.
In (shamm)God we Trust.
Jordan, BROOKLYN
Booger Smith. Ill handles and ultra quick
we counting MJ? if not then its gotta be kareem. sure, he may not’ve been the most likable guy, but the man had game and you can’t deny that. unstoppable go to sky hook, which begs the question – why the hell hasn’t anyone tried to replicate that move since kareem?!?!?!!
and to clarify – if we are counting MJ in this, then its obviously…… wait for it……. MJ
stephon marbury!!!!!!! lol
seriously though, i would say its kareem. and special shout out to bernard king, pre knee injury he was legend.