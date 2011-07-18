Giveaway: Dime x WEST x Red Bull King Of The Rock T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Red Bull
07.18.11 7 years ago 19 Comments

In five East Coast cities of this summer’s Red Bull King of the Rock tour, we collaborated with a sneaker boutique for an exclusive players only t-shirt. And let me tell you, people have been fiending for them! First up, we’re giving away the Dime x WEST x Red Bull King of the Rock t-shirt from NYC. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.

If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:

Who is the best basketball player, in your opinion, to ever come out of NYC?

Remember, these tees are super limited, and other than a small number allotted to the shops, they are only going to be given to the 64 players at each event. If you don’t win this city, try for the next. Good luck!

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Red Bull
TAGSGiveawayKing of the RockPlaygroundred bullStyle - Kicks and Gearwest

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP